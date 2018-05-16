Tesco Finest Triple Chocolate Muffin

- Energy2007kJ 480kcal24%
- Fat24.8g35%
- Saturates6.7g34%
- Sugars39.9g44%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1824kJ / 436kcal
Product Description
- A triple chocolate muffin filled with milk, dark and white chocolate chunks.
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Egg, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder (Water, Dried Skimmed Milk), Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Chunks (3%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Dark Chocolate Chunks (3%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Large Milk Chocolate Chunks (2.5%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), Large Dark Chocolate Chunks (2.5%)(Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Clarified Butter (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), White Chocolate Chunks (1.5%)(Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Treacle, Raising Agent (Potassium Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Belgian Chocolate(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder), Dark chocolate flakes (0.4%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Powder, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract), Milk chocolate flakes (0.4%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Vanilla Extract), Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Vanilla Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), ND (Rapeseed Oil, Sorbitol, Ethanol).
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg, Soya, Sulphites, Gluten
Storage
Store at -18°C.Stock is date coded use oldest stock first. Do not remove from the freezer until required.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation
- Remove product from outer case and plastic tray as required, return surplus muffins to freezer.
- Defrost for 2 hours at ambient temperature. Ensure that product is fully defrosted before displaying. Do not refreeze.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Cheshunt,
- EN8 9SL,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
110g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One muffin (110g)
|Energy
|1824kJ / 436kcal
|2007kJ / 480kcal
|Fat
|22.6g
|24.8g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|6.7g
|Carbohydrate
|51.5g
|56.6g
|Sugars
|36.3g
|39.9g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|3.1g
|Protein
|5.4g
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019