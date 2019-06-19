By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tomato & Herb Mini Breadsticks 120G (6X20g)

Tesco Tomato & Herb Mini Breadsticks 120G (6X20g)
£ 1.30
£1.09/100g
Each pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 401kcal

Product Description

  • Mini breadsticks made with 4% olive oil and seasoned with tomato powder, thyme and oregano.
  • MADE IN ITALY Seasoned with Oregano and Thyme Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, our bakery has been making breadsticks in Northern Italy for more than 40 years. With a love for local ingredients, they use only the finest olive oil (4%) to make their fresh bread and breadsticks.
  • MADE IN ITALY Baked light and crunchy with 4% olive oil
  • Baked light and crunchy, with 4% olive oil
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120g

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Tomato Powder, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary Extract.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Store in a cool dry place.

Produced in Italy

Pack contains 6 servings

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

6 x 20g ℮

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (20g)
Energy1694kJ / 401kcal339kJ / 80kcal
Fat6.6g1.3g
Saturates1.0g0.2g
Carbohydrate72.1g14.4g
Sugars3.6g0.7g
Fibre3.3g0.7g
Protein11.7g2.3g
Salt2.0g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
