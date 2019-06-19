Tesco Tomato & Herb Mini Breadsticks 120G (6X20g)

- Energy339kJ 80kcal4%
- Fat1.3g2%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1694kJ / 401kcal
Product Description
- Mini breadsticks made with 4% olive oil and seasoned with tomato powder, thyme and oregano.
- MADE IN ITALY Seasoned with Oregano and Thyme Inspired by traditional Italian recipes, our bakery has been making breadsticks in Northern Italy for more than 40 years. With a love for local ingredients, they use only the finest olive oil (4%) to make their fresh bread and breadsticks.
- MADE IN ITALY Baked light and crunchy with 4% olive oil
- Baked light and crunchy, with 4% olive oil
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 120g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Olive Oil, Yeast, Tomato Powder, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Thyme, Oregano, Rosemary Extract.
Allergy Information
- May contain sesame seeds and milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Italy
Number of uses
Pack contains 6 servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Return to
We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
6 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (20g)
|Energy
|1694kJ / 401kcal
|339kJ / 80kcal
|Fat
|6.6g
|1.3g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|72.1g
|14.4g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|11.7g
|2.3g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
