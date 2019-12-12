By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Cooked Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawn 140G

£ 5.00
£35.72/kg
½ of a pack
  • Energy193kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 65kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked shell-on black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted.
  • Cooked Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked in their shell to lock in their succulent and delicately sweet flavour. Why not try: With a seafood dipping sauce. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked in their shell to lock in their succulent and delicately sweet flavour. Juicy and plump prawns, responsibly sourced from warm waters.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cooked, easy peel
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using Prawns farmed in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove shell before consuming.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution
  • This product will contain shell.
  • Important
  • It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissipate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (70g)
Energy276kJ / 65kcal193kJ / 46kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein15.8g11.1g
Salt0.8g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution This product will contain shell. Important It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissipate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.

