Tesco Finest Cooked Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawn 140G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 276kJ / 65kcal
Product Description
- Cooked shell-on black tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted.
- Cooked Easy Peel Black Tiger Prawns Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked in their shell to lock in their succulent and delicately sweet flavour. Why not try: With a seafood dipping sauce. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Juicy and plump warm water prawns, gently cooked in their shell to lock in their succulent and delicately sweet flavour. Juicy and plump prawns, responsibly sourced from warm waters.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cooked, easy peel
- Pack size: 140g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Made using Prawns farmed in Vietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Remove shell before consuming.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- This product will contain shell.
- Important
- It is normal for there to be an odour from this product on opening. This will dissipate when the product has been removed from its packaging and left to rest for 2 minutes.
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (70g)
|Energy
|276kJ / 65kcal
|193kJ / 46kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g
|Sugars
|0g
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|15.8g
|11.1g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
