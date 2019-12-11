Moo Free Hazelnut Truffles 108G
Offer
Product Description
- 9 Cocoa Shells Filled with a Soft Hazelnut Centre
- What is UTZ Certification? UTZ supports sustainable farming and helps to provide better opportunities for farmers, their families and our planet. The UTZ programme enables farmers to learn better farming methods, improve working conditions and take better care of their children and the environment. www.utz.org
- These truffles were lovingly made by Moo Free who are an ethical, family-owned UK manufacturer. We only use natural, high quality ingredients including UTZ certified cocoa. We hope that you love these truffles as much as we loved making them.
- The ethical choice
- Dairy, gluten & soya free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 108g
Information
Ingredients
Cocoa Shell [75%]: Cocoa [32%] (UTZ Cocoa Butter, UTZ Cocoa Mass), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Rice Starch, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Hazelnut Centre [25%]: Hazelnuts [50%], Sugar
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Name and address
- Moo Free,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL,
- UK.
Return to
- Moo Free,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL,
- UK.
- www.moofreechocolates.com
Net Contents
108g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Truffle
|Energy
|2373 kJ/571 kcal
|285 kJ/69 kcal
|Fat
|37 g
|4 g
|- of which saturates
|18 g
|2 g
|Carbohydrate
|54 g
|6 g
|- of which sugars
|50 g
|6 g
|Protein
|4 g
|0.5 g
|Salt
|0.01 g
|0.001 g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019