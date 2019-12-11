By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Moo Free Hazelnut Truffles 108G

Moo Free Hazelnut Truffles 108G

£ 4.00
£3.71/100g

Product Description

  • 9 Cocoa Shells Filled with a Soft Hazelnut Centre
  • What is UTZ Certification? UTZ supports sustainable farming and helps to provide better opportunities for farmers, their families and our planet. The UTZ programme enables farmers to learn better farming methods, improve working conditions and take better care of their children and the environment. www.utz.org
  • These truffles were lovingly made by Moo Free who are an ethical, family-owned UK manufacturer. We only use natural, high quality ingredients including UTZ certified cocoa. We hope that you love these truffles as much as we loved making them.
  • The ethical choice
  • Dairy, gluten & soya free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

Cocoa Shell [75%]: Cocoa [32%] (UTZ Cocoa Butter, UTZ Cocoa Mass), Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Rice Starch, Coconut Oil, Rice Flour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Hazelnut Centre [25%]: Hazelnuts [50%], Sugar

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Name and address

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Moo Free,
  • 3 Kingfisher Units,
  • Devon,
  • EX22 6HL,
  • UK.
  • www.moofreechocolates.com

Net Contents

108g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Truffle
Energy 2373 kJ/571 kcal285 kJ/69 kcal
Fat 37 g4 g
- of which saturates 18 g2 g
Carbohydrate 54 g6 g
- of which sugars 50 g6 g
Protein 4 g0.5 g
Salt 0.01 g0.001 g

