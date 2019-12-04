By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Roast 500G

2(4)Write a review
Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Roast 500G
1/4 of a roast (cooked as per instructions) contain:
  • Energy987kJ 237kcal
    12%
  • Fat11.0g
    16%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars11.0g
    12%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Roast
  • Vegetarian turkey-style roast made with rehydrated textured soya protein, lentils, sultana purée and pumpkin seeds; finished with a spiced bramley apple and pomegranate glaze.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • Season's greetings from the McCartney family
  • Wonderfully tasty vegetarian roast
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Pack size: 500g
  • High protein
  • Low saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Vegetarian Roast (90%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (46%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lentils (6%), Sultana Purée (5%), Soya Protein Isolate, Seasoning (Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Onion Powder, Sage, Thyme, Smoked Salt), Pumpkin Seeds (2%), Chickpea Flour, Millet, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose; Thyme], Spiced Bramley Apple and Pomegranate Glaze (10%) [Dark Brown Sugar, Bramley Apple (19%), Water, Demerara Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Maple Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Concentrated Orange Juice, Pomegranate Juice (3%), Cornflour, Salt, Clove, Sage, Cassia, Nutmeg, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid; Gelling Agent: Pectin]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 24 hours and always within the use by date.For use by date see side of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole roost. Cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging and sachet but leave roast in the foil tray. Sachet cooked on the hob separately.

Hob
Instructions: Glaze: Place unopened sachet of glaze into a pan of boiling water and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to stand for 1 minute. Carefully open sachet with scissors and evenly pour the glaze over the cooked roast.

Oven cook
Instructions: Vegetarian Roast: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove film lid and place roast in its foil onto a preheated wire rack and cook in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes. After cooking, leave to stand for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edge of the roost and turning out onto a serving plate.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please Get in Touch
  • Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
  • customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • 0800 626 697
  • www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
  • Linda McCartney Foods,
  • Holt Road,
  • Fakenham,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR21 8EH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(cooked as per instructions) per 100g (cooked as per instructions) per 1/4 roast
Energy kJ843987
Energy kcal202237
Fat 9.4g11.0g
(of which saturates)1.0g1.2g
Carbohydrate 9.5g11.2g
(of which sugars)9.4g11.0g
Fibre 7.6g8.9g
Protein 16.0g18.7g
Salt 0.88g1.0g

4 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Awful. Just plain awful.

1 stars

This was seriously disappointing. In fact, it was worse. It was close to inedible. I've had veg roasts from quite as few places, and this was unquestionably the worst. It is tasteless and dry, and has the consistency of memory foam. Yuk.

Not fir everyone

2 stars

Not for me, tasted very strongly of cinnamon and cardamon. And the seeds were really big and chewy. Won’t buy again.

Disappointing

1 stars

I was very disappointed with this product. It was tasteless apart from the sauce that comes with it. I could have been eating cardboard for all I knew. There are lots of vegetarian products available these days but this was with out doubt the worst I have come across. Surprising from such a long established company.

Yum!

5 stars

This is tasty stuff. Fantastic with roast spuds and a red wine gravy.

