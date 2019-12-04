Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Roast 500G

Awful. Just plain awful.
This was seriously disappointing. In fact, it was worse. It was close to inedible. I've had veg roasts from quite as few places, and this was unquestionably the worst. It is tasteless and dry, and has the consistency of memory foam. Yuk.
Not fir everyone
Not for me, tasted very strongly of cinnamon and cardamon. And the seeds were really big and chewy. Won’t buy again.
Disappointing
I was very disappointed with this product. It was tasteless apart from the sauce that comes with it. I could have been eating cardboard for all I knew. There are lots of vegetarian products available these days but this was with out doubt the worst I have come across. Surprising from such a long established company.
Yum!
This is tasty stuff. Fantastic with roast spuds and a red wine gravy.