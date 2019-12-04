Linda Mccartneys Vegetarian Roast 500G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole roost. Cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging and sachet but leave roast in the foil tray. Sachet cooked on the hob separately.



Hob

Instructions: Glaze: Place unopened sachet of glaze into a pan of boiling water and leave to simmer for 5 minutes. Remove from the pan and allow to stand for 1 minute. Carefully open sachet with scissors and evenly pour the glaze over the cooked roast.



Oven cook

Instructions: Vegetarian Roast: Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas Mark 6. Remove film lid and place roast in its foil onto a preheated wire rack and cook in the centre of the oven for 30 minutes. After cooking, leave to stand for 5 minutes before running a knife around the edge of the roost and turning out onto a serving plate.

