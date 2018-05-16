Tesco Chicken Skewers Selection 40 Pieces Serves 20
New
- Energy232kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal
Product Description
- 20 Cooked chicken thigh pieces on skewers with soy and cayenne glaze. 20 Cooked chicken thigh pieces on skewers with coconut curry marinade.
- A selection of hand skewered succulent chicken thigh in a soy and cayenne glaze and coated in a mild coconut curry glaze. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
- Fabulous Food Made to Order
- Pack size: 720g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Alcohol.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 12-14 mins
From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Temperature: 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas 5
Time: 14-16 mins
From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through heating.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Carton. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
720g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 sticky chicken skewers (30g**)
|Energy
|773kJ / 184kcal
|232kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|7.1g
|2.1g
|Sugars
|6.7g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|24.2g
|7.3g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 720g typically weighs 600g.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 20 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: This product contains sharp wooden/metal skewers..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
- 2 satay chicken skewers
- Energy222kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 741kJ / 177kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (83%), Coconut Milk, Rice Bran Oil, Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Sugar, Garlic, Lemongrass, Salt, Tamarind Paste, Coriander Seed Powder, Ginger, Turmeric Powder, Chilli, Shallot, Galangal, Mung Beans, Kaffir Lime Leaf, White Pepper, Coriander, Coriander Powder, Cumin, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, Clove.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 satay chicken skewers (30g**) Energy 741kJ / 177kcal 222kJ / 53kcal Fat 8.6g 2.6g Saturates 3.0g 0.9g Carbohydrate 5.0g 1.5g Sugars 4.1g 1.2g Fibre 0.8g 0.2g Protein 19.5g 5.9g Salt 0.6g 0.2g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
- 2 sticky chicken skewers
- Energy232kJ 55kcal3%
- Fat1.9g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars2.0g2%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken, Sugar, Fructose Syrup, Cornflour, Soya Bean, Wheat Flour, Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Colour (Paprika Extract), Alcohol.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g 2 sticky chicken skewers (30g**) Energy 773kJ / 184kcal 232kJ / 55kcal Fat 6.4g 1.9g Saturates 1.9g 0.6g Carbohydrate 7.1g 2.1g Sugars 6.7g 2.0g Fibre 0.5g 0.2g Protein 24.2g 7.3g Salt 0.4g 0.1g * Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal) - -
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019