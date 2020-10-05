Tesco Plant Chef Bangers & Mash 425G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
  • Energy1857kJ 441kcal
    22%
  • Fat12.4g
    18%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt2.1g
    35%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 463kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Pea protein bangers in an ale sauce and vegan mashed potato.
  • 100% Plant Based Seasoned pea protein bangers in a rich ale sauce with smooth mash
  • Pack size: 425G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (38%), Water, Vegan Banger (18%) [Water, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Mushroom, Textured Pea Protein, Roasted Onion, Pea Protein, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Guar Gum), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Parsley, Salt, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, White Pepper, Mace, Potato Dextrin, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Maize Dextrin, Dried Onion], Onion, Ale (Barley), Redcurrant Jelly [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Redcurrant Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Tomato Purée, Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Oats, Muscovado Sugar, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Garlic Purée, Molasses, Onion Purée, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Potassium Iodide, Tamarind Paste, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Thyme, Ginger Purée, Ergocalciferol, Riboflavin, Vitamin B12, Preservative (Acetic Acid), White Pepper, Clove, Garlic Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating.

Microwave

Instructions: Remove sleeve and pierce film lid.
800W/900W 5 mins / 4 mins
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W/900W 8 mins 30 secs / 7 mins 30 secs
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

425g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (401g**)
Energy463kJ / 110kcal1857kJ / 441kcal
Fat3.1g12.4g
Saturates1.2g5.0g
Carbohydrate16.2g65.0g
Sugars2.0g7.9g
Fibre1.3g5.4g
Protein3.7g14.8g
Salt0.5g2.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 425g typically weighs 401g.--

10 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Great tasting and easy to make

5 stars

Very nice! quick to make and sausages tasted good.

Revolting

1 stars

This was simply awful. I had to throw the sausages away as they were inedible. Who puts a 'plasticky' skin on a vegetarian sausage for goodness sake! VERY disappointed at the waste - of money and food.

People with hypertension beware.

3 stars

Overall the product was okay. The mash tasted like it was packaged, no surprise there. Definitely not fresh tasting. Mixing it the ale sauce made it tastier though. The sausages were nice but the edible film they were packed in was rather unpleasant. I have a major complaint however: this meal represents 18.36% of the daily recommended calories for the average male yet it contains 42% of the daily recommended salt intake. This meal is unfortunately everything but healthy. "Vegan Junk Food" as they call it.

Nice mash & gravy, off-putting sausages sadly.

2 stars

Can't imagine how different the one I just ate was to everyone else's who've left reviews but the sausages in mine were really quite unpleasant. They had a slimy skin around them which was near enough inedible, though it slipped off without much effort from my cutting them, but then the taste of the sausages themselves was also odd/unpleasant (don't really know how to describe). The mash and gravy were fine, tasted nice (hence 2 stars). I definitely wouldn't buy this again - only did so because I was in a rush and needed a quick lunch, plus it was reduced to £1.60. Wouldn't recommend, especially at the original price which I wouldn't pay. A shame as a vegan looking for good options. I regularly have other Tesco Plant Chef products which taste just fine so was surprised by the sausages in this meal tasting as unsavoury as they did.

Nice change from pasta dishes.

4 stars

I’m glad to see them back on the shelves but why have they now got an unpleasant skin that is practically inedible and has to be removed before serving. It’s a nice change to the usual pasta dishes that seem to be all on offer for vegetarians. If Tesco reads these reviews - please go back to the old recipe without the skin.

Delicious!! Pea protein sausages are super soft an

4 stars

Delicious!! Pea protein sausages are super soft and really tasty...highly recommend!!

Great but where has it disappeared too?!!!

5 stars

Like the last review, I had this once a few months back, and really enjoyed and not seen it since! Was so nice to find a vegetarian suitable ‘quick’ meal that wasn’t rice, pasta or prominent mushroom based! Where has it gone?!!!

Very Tasty but where did they go?

5 stars

A brought a pack fairly recently to try and they were great! Unfortunately I haven't been able to find them in stores since Tesco, you really need to sort your supply lines out, so often I am unable to find items again...

Amazing vegan meal.

5 stars

Amazing vegan meal. Perfect gravy and mash. The sausages are perfect to me, not as fatty as meat sausages, which I like.

Very good quality and delicious.

5 stars

Very good quality and delicious.

