Tesco Plant Chef Bangers & Mash 425G

Very nice! quick to make and sausages tasted good.
This was simply awful. I had to throw the sausages away as they were inedible. Who puts a 'plasticky' skin on a vegetarian sausage for goodness sake! VERY disappointed at the waste - of money and food.
Overall the product was okay. The mash tasted like it was packaged, no surprise there. Definitely not fresh tasting. Mixing it the ale sauce made it tastier though. The sausages were nice but the edible film they were packed in was rather unpleasant. I have a major complaint however: this meal represents 18.36% of the daily recommended calories for the average male yet it contains 42% of the daily recommended salt intake. This meal is unfortunately everything but healthy. "Vegan Junk Food" as they call it.
Nice mash & gravy, off-putting sausages sadly.
Can't imagine how different the one I just ate was to everyone else's who've left reviews but the sausages in mine were really quite unpleasant. They had a slimy skin around them which was near enough inedible, though it slipped off without much effort from my cutting them, but then the taste of the sausages themselves was also odd/unpleasant (don't really know how to describe). The mash and gravy were fine, tasted nice (hence 2 stars). I definitely wouldn't buy this again - only did so because I was in a rush and needed a quick lunch, plus it was reduced to £1.60. Wouldn't recommend, especially at the original price which I wouldn't pay. A shame as a vegan looking for good options. I regularly have other Tesco Plant Chef products which taste just fine so was surprised by the sausages in this meal tasting as unsavoury as they did.
I’m glad to see them back on the shelves but why have they now got an unpleasant skin that is practically inedible and has to be removed before serving. It’s a nice change to the usual pasta dishes that seem to be all on offer for vegetarians. If Tesco reads these reviews - please go back to the old recipe without the skin.
Delicious!! Pea protein sausages are super soft and really tasty...highly recommend!!
Like the last review, I had this once a few months back, and really enjoyed and not seen it since! Was so nice to find a vegetarian suitable ‘quick’ meal that wasn’t rice, pasta or prominent mushroom based! Where has it gone?!!!
A brought a pack fairly recently to try and they were great! Unfortunately I haven't been able to find them in stores since Tesco, you really need to sort your supply lines out, so often I am unable to find items again...
Amazing vegan meal. Perfect gravy and mash. The sausages are perfect to me, not as fatty as meat sausages, which I like.
Very good quality and delicious.