Tesco Chicken Liver Parfait With Thyme Butter 125G

Not to my taste! The butter topping was inedible b
Not to my taste! The butter topping was inedible but the birds enjoyed it!!
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ / 354kcal
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (35%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (19%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Thyme Sprig, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.
Made using chicken from the U.K., the U.K.
Jar contains approx. 3 servings
Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
125g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a jar (41g)
|Energy
|1464kJ / 354kcal
|600kJ / 145kcal
|Fat
|33.8g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|18.8g
|7.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.0g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019