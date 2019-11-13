By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken Liver Parfait With Thyme Butter 125G

Tesco Chicken Liver Parfait With Thyme Butter 125G
£ 3.50
£2.80/100g

New

1/3 of a jar
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1464kJ / 354kcal

Product Description

  • A chicken liver and pork fat parfait infused with Cognac and topped with clarified thyme butter.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • A slowly cooked rich parfait made with British chicken livers and cognac, topped with thyme infused butter
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 125g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Liver (35%), Clarified Butter (Milk) (19%), Butter (Milk), Water, Double Cream (Milk), Pork Fat, Cognac (3%), Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), White Pepper, Thyme Sprig, Mace, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for home freezing.

Produce of

Made using chicken from the U.K., the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • To enjoy the product at its best, remove from the fridge 10 minutes before serving.

Number of uses

Jar contains approx. 3 servings

Recycling info

Jar. Widely Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled

Name and address

Net Contents

125g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a jar (41g)
Energy1464kJ / 354kcal600kJ / 145kcal
Fat33.8g13.9g
Saturates18.8g7.7g
Carbohydrate6.0g2.5g
Sugars2.0g0.8g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein6.3g2.6g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Not to my taste! The butter topping was inedible b

2 stars

Not to my taste! The butter topping was inedible but the birds enjoyed it!!

