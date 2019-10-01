By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Swoodles 250G

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Swoodles 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

Per 80g
  • Energy43kJ 10kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 54kJ / 13kcal

Product Description

  • Swede noodles.
  • Cooks ingredients Carefully prepared, ideal with your favourite pasta sauce
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Swede.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 4mins 30secs, 4 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
From chilled
800W 4 mins 30secs
900W 4 mins
Remove packaging and place Swoodles in a microwavable container with lid.
Heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W / 2 mins (900W).
Stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Hob
Instructions: From chilled
6 - 8 mins
Remove all packaging.
Place in pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for the 6-8 mins or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not reheat once cooled.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy54kJ / 13kcal43kJ / 10kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate2.3g1.8g
Sugars2.2g1.8g
Fibre0.7g0.6g
Protein0.3g0.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C15mg (19%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very good alternative to spaghetti if your trying

5 stars

Very good alternative to spaghetti if your trying to cut down on your carbs. Very low in fat and calories. I really enjoyed them.

