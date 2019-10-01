Tesco Swoodles 250G

Very good alternative to spaghetti if your trying
Very good alternative to spaghetti if your trying to cut down on your carbs. Very low in fat and calories. I really enjoyed them.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 54kJ / 13kcal
INGREDIENTS: Swede.
Keep refrigerated.
Microwave
Instructions: 4mins 30secs, 4 mins (650W)/(750W)/(850W)
From chilled
800W 4 mins 30secs
900W 4 mins
Remove packaging and place Swoodles in a microwavable container with lid.
Heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W / 2 mins (900W).
Stir, re-cover and heat for a further 2 minutes.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Hob
Instructions: From chilled
6 - 8 mins
Remove all packaging.
Place in pan of boiling water, cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for the 6-8 mins or until tender.
Drain well and serve immediately.
Do not reheat once cooled.
3 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|54kJ / 13kcal
|43kJ / 10kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.3g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.6g
|Protein
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin C
|15mg (19%NRV)
|12mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
