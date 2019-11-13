By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G

4(4)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G
£ 2.50
£6.67/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1535kJ 365kcal
    18%
  • Fat10.3g
    15%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars13.8g
    15%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 446kJ / 106kcal

Product Description

  • Spiced cauliflower in a zesty sauce served with a spicy vegetable rice.
  • Spiced cauliflower with onions, peppers & a zesty sauce.
  • Spiced cauliflower with onions, peppers & a zesty sauce.
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (17%), Cooked Rice (15%)(Water, Long Grain Rice), White Onion, Yellow Pepper, Red Onion, Water, Red Pepper, Tomato, Peas, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Tomato Paste, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Red Chilli, Paprika, Oregano, Lemon Zest, Cumin Seed, Cayenne Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cardamom, Ginger, Black Pepper, Cumin, Coriander Seed, Turmeric, Sea Salt, Onion, Leek, Bay Leaf, Carrot, Tomato Purée, White Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
Heat on full power. Leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating. Stir before serving.
Microwave from Chilled 800W / 900W 5 mins 30 secs / 5 mins

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (344g**)
Energy446kJ / 106kcal1535kJ / 365kcal
Fat3.0g10.3g
Saturates0.4g1.4g
Carbohydrate16.1g55.4g
Sugars4.0g13.8g
Fibre2.8g9.6g
Protein2.3g7.9g
Salt0.4g1.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--
** When heated according to instructions 375g typically weighs 344g.--

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Loved this, very tasty and a good mix of veg and r

5 stars

Loved this, very tasty and a good mix of veg and rice.

Greasy and boring tbh. Disappointed :(

1 stars

Greasy and boring tbh. Disappointed :(

Sugar Salt too high in most Plant Chef Ready Meals

5 stars

Have not tried this yet, it will be in this weeks shop. I would like to point out that i have looked at the ingredients of all the Plant Chef ready meals and as much as I like the basic recipes and they look good, the the high sugar and salt content, and oil is putting me off buying them. Way too much sugar especially in most of them.

Delicious!

5 stars

This was the best Plant Chef ready meal I have tried yet! The rice was al dente and the vegetables were not overcooked, with just the right amount of spice and - best of all - NO MUSHROOMS!

