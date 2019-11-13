Tesco Plant Chef Spicy Vegetable And Rice 375G

Loved this, very tasty and a good mix of veg and r
Loved this, very tasty and a good mix of veg and rice.
Greasy and boring tbh. Disappointed :(
Sugar Salt too high in most Plant Chef Ready Meals
Have not tried this yet, it will be in this weeks shop. I would like to point out that i have looked at the ingredients of all the Plant Chef ready meals and as much as I like the basic recipes and they look good, the the high sugar and salt content, and oil is putting me off buying them. Way too much sugar especially in most of them.
Delicious!
This was the best Plant Chef ready meal I have tried yet! The rice was al dente and the vegetables were not overcooked, with just the right amount of spice and - best of all - NO MUSHROOMS!