N/Vallley Nut Butter Cocoa Hazelnut Cups 4X35g

Dry and bland
I'm a big fun of Nature Valley's oaty more traditional cereal bars, but these nut butter ones leave so much to be desired! Which is a shame as I love nut butters. These little rounds are really dry and don't give as much flavour as you'd expect. Almond butter on an apple slice is genuinely a lot more satisfying (and cost effective) and I really enjoy cereal bars usually. I also felt like the image on the packaging made me expect something different to the product itself.
Strangely more-ish
They are bite-sized and initially seem quite dry but then a lovely nut taste comes through. Would purchase again.
Delicious
A really delicious snack, I'm a big fan of Nature Valley products and this one didn't disappoint. A nice nutty chocolatey cup, reminiscent of a chocolate spread. Perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up or a packed lunch. Will definitely buy again.
They are delicious, the combination of oats chocolate and hazelnuts is so good. Enjoyed by the whole family.
great with a cuppa
I was a bit dry on its own but with a cup of tea or coffee it went well.
Delicious snack
I really enjoyed the taste of these. They make the perfect afternoon snack with a cup of coffee. The nut taste is not too over-powering and the texture is nice and smooth,
Very nutty taste good for a snack very filling
Very nutty taste good for a snack very filling
Great tasting snack, lovely with my coffee and quite filling
Nice handy snack for afternoon tea. Very tasty and will definitely buy again
Deliciously scrumptious
Deliciously scrumptious love these but bitter products would recommend to enyone