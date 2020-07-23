By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.3(37)Write a review
N/Vallley Nut Butter Cocoa Hazelnut Cups 4X35g
£ 2.00
£1.43/100g
2x cups (35g)
  • Energy745 kJ 178 kcal
    9%
  • Fat9.6 g
    14%
  • Saturates4.0 g
    20%
  • Sugars7.1 g
    8%
  • Salt0.32 g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2129kJ/

Product Description

  • Crunchy biscuit cups made with wholegrain oats with a cocoa and hazelnut butter flavoured filling, a cocoa and hazelnut butter flavoured base and hazelnut pieces.
  • Two handy biscuits, made with wholegrain oats, chocolate pieces and a nutty filling made with real flavour
  • Nature Valley Nut Butter cups biscuits
  • Filling made with real ingredients
  • Great tasting biscuits. Crunchy. Creamy. Delicious
  • Suitable for Vegetarians. Source of fibre. Made with wholegrain oats
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why all our products are made with great tasting ingredients like natural wholegrain oats and Real cocoa & hazelnut butter. So whether you're hiking through the forest or cycling in the countryside, experience life the Nature Valley™ way!
  • Why not try
  • Nature Valley Nut Butter Peanut & Chocolate Cups or Nature Valley Nut Butter Almond Cups
  • Filling made with real cocoa & hazelnut butter
  • Made with wholegrain oats
  • High in fibre
  • No colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 140G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Oats (38%) (Flakes, Flour), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Sugar, Whole Wheat Flour, Glucose Syrup, Hazelnut Pieces (5%), Hazelnut Butter (5%), Corn Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder (2%), Whole Milk Powder, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Almond Butter, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Eggs, Peanuts and other Tree Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in Portugal

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT.

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561 (UK)
  • 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT.
  • www.naturevalley.com

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g2x Cups (35g)%* (35g)
Energy 2129kJ/745kJ9%
-510kcal178kcal
Fat 27.3g9.6g14%
of which saturates 11.5g4.0g20%
Carbohydrate 54.4g19.0g7%
of which sugars 20.3g7.1g8%
Fibre 6.6g2.3g-
Protein 8.3g2.9g6%
Salt 0.91g0.32g5%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---

37 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Dry and bland

1 stars

I'm a big fun of Nature Valley's oaty more traditional cereal bars, but these nut butter ones leave so much to be desired! Which is a shame as I love nut butters. These little rounds are really dry and don't give as much flavour as you'd expect. Almond butter on an apple slice is genuinely a lot more satisfying (and cost effective) and I really enjoy cereal bars usually. I also felt like the image on the packaging made me expect something different to the product itself.

Strangely more-ish

4 stars

They are bite-sized and initially seem quite dry but then a lovely nut taste comes through. Would purchase again.

Delicious

5 stars

A really delicious snack, I'm a big fan of Nature Valley products and this one didn't disappoint. A nice nutty chocolatey cup, reminiscent of a chocolate spread. Perfect for an afternoon pick-me-up or a packed lunch. Will definitely buy again.

They are delicious, the combination of oats chocol

5 stars

They are delicious, the combination of oats chocolate and hazelnuts is so good. Enjoyed by the whole family.

great with a cuppa

4 stars

I was a bit dry on its own but with a cup of tea or coffee it went well.

Delicious snack

5 stars

I really enjoyed the taste of these. They make the perfect afternoon snack with a cup of coffee. The nut taste is not too over-powering and the texture is nice and smooth,

Very nutty taste good for a snack very filling

4 stars

Very nutty taste good for a snack very filling

Great tasting snack, lovely with my coffee and qui

5 stars

Great tasting snack, lovely with my coffee and quite filling

Nice handy snack for afternoon tea. Very tasty and

4 stars

Nice handy snack for afternoon tea. Very tasty and will definitely buy again

Deliciously scrumptious

5 stars

Deliciously scrumptious love these but bitter products would recommend to enyone

