Tesco Finest Four Mini Christmas Tree Pots 315g Serves 4
New
- Energy1200kJ 288kcal14%
- Fat17.5g25%
- Saturates10.2g51%
- Sugars25.3g28%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1519kJ / 364kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate pot filled with a sour cherry compote, topped with Belgian chocolate mousse and cocoa digestive crumb. Hand finished with red lustred malt balls, chocolate decorations and silver lustre.
- Inspired by the rich flavours of a black forest gateau, our chefs have created this handcrafted festive dessert by using chocolate trees and planting them in edible chocolate pots filled with juicy black cherry compote, rich Belgian chocolate mousse and cookie crumbs. It's then hand decorated with red lustred malt balls and silver simmer. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 315g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sour Cherry (13%), Water, Cocoa Butter, Whipping Cream (Milk) (7%), Belgian Dark Chocolate (7%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Whole Milk, Dried Whole Milk, Chocolate Christmas Tree Decoration [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)], Cherry Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], White Chocolate Holly Leaf Decoration [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring], Milk Sugar, Red Lustred Malt Ball [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Shea Fat, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Dextrose, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Anhydrous Milk Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sunflower Lecithins), Salt, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Stabiliser (Tricalcium Phosphate), Colour (Iron Oxide), Glazing Agent (Acacia Gum), Glucose Syrup, Honey, Milk Proteins, Anti-caking Agent (Silicon Dioxide)], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Pork Gelatine, Dextrose, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Concentrated Cherry Juice, Cocoa Mass, Invert Sugar Syrup, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Carrot Extract, Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
315g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (79g)
|Energy
|1519kJ / 364kcal
|1200kJ / 288kcal
|Fat
|22.2g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|12.9g
|10.2g
|Carbohydrate
|36.0g
|28.4g
|Sugars
|32.1g
|25.3g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Protein
|4.7g
|3.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019