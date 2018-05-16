By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Pork, Chicken & Ham Slice 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Pork, Chicken & Ham Slice 100G
£ 1.20
£1.20/100g
One slice
  • Energy1288kJ 309kcal
    15%
  • Fat20.6g
    29%
  • Saturates7.2g
    36%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ / 309kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned chicken and pork with a layer of ham in a hot water crust pastry.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Seasoned chicken and pork with a layer of ham in a hot water crust pastry.
  • Layered by hand & seasoned with parsley, encased in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (10%), Wiltshire Ham (10%) [British Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1288kJ / 309kcal1288kJ / 309kcal
Fat20.6g20.6g
Saturates7.2g7.2g
Carbohydrate17.0g17.0g
Sugars0.8g0.8g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein13.4g13.4g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Tesco Ploughman's Sausgae Roll 115G

£ 1.00
£0.87/100g

Warburtons Wholemeal Medium Bread 800G

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.05
£0.13/100g

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Pork & Egg Gala Slice 120G

£ 1.00
£0.80/100g

Tesco Raspberry Jelly Dessert 2 X140g

£ 1.00
£0.36/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here