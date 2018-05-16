Tesco Pork, Chicken & Ham Slice 100G

- Energy1288kJ 309kcal15%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ / 309kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned chicken and pork with a layer of ham in a hot water crust pastry.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Layered by hand & seasoned with parsley, encased in rich hot water crust pastry
- Freshness & quality
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (30%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (10%), Wiltshire Ham (10%) [British Pork, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pork Gelatine, Pasteurised Egg, Parsley, Black Pepper, Thyme.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and pork from the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1288kJ / 309kcal
|1288kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|20.6g
|Saturates
|7.2g
|7.2g
|Carbohydrate
|17.0g
|17.0g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|13.4g
|13.4g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
