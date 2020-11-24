Tesco Finest Stuffing Wreath 534G

- Energy811kJ 194kcal10%
Product Description
- Pork, cranberry and Bramley apple sausage meat stuffing topped with pork cocktail sausages filled into natural sheep casings and wrapped in applewood smoked streaky bacon, a cranberry, redcurrant jelly, port and red wine vinegar confit, parsley and cranberries.
- Pork, Bramley apple, cranberry and honey stuffing layered with pigs in blankets and a tangy cranberry compote centre. Our sausage meat comes from a family owned business who've taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are made with 100% British pork which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Gluten Free.
- with Pigs in Blankets and a Cranberry Compote
- Pack size: 534G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (58%), Water, Dried Cranberry, Sugar, Bramley Apple, Gluten Free Crumb [Rice Flour, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Salt, Dextrose], Cranberry, Onion, Dried Apple, Potato Starch, Port, Concentrated Apple Juice, Honey, Pea Fibre, Demerara Sugar, Red Wine Vinegar, Sea Salt, Salt, Parsley, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Herbs, Concentrated Redcurrant Juice, Spices, White Pepper, Preservatives (Sodium Metabisulphite, Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate, Sulphur Dioxide, Potassium Metabisulphite), Thickener (Pectin), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/ Fan 180°C/Gas 6 40 mins Remove sleeve and film. Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. To serve, remove wreath from the foil using the parchment paper, then using a large fish slice/spatula carefully lift the wreath away from the paper and place the wreath on a serving plate.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Preparation and Usage
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
534g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/6 of a wreath (79g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|811kJ / 194kcal
|1027kJ / 246kcal
|Fat
|11.6g
|14.7g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|12.9g
|16.3g
|Sugars
|9.5g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.1g
|11.5g
|Salt
|1.0g
|1.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 534g typically weighs 474g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
