Bakedin Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Kit 300G
Product Description
- Ingredient Kit to Make a Brownie with Cheesecake & Chocolate Topping
- The Baking Club Bakedin
- All Bakedin products are made using the principles of great quality ingredients such as our top-notch Belgian chocolate and flour, which is milled just 40 miles from Bakedin HQ in Hampshire.
- In 2013, three friends with a love for baking formed Bakedin and began to sell their handmade baking kits at local markets. Things moved quickly, and in 2015 Joe quit his day job in IT to manage the business full time. He was introduced to Michel Roux who now approves the recipes and the rest is history.
- No palm oil
- Makes 12 brownies
- No waste, less fuss
- Love food hate waste
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Caster Sugar, Granulated Sugar, Dark Chocolate Chips (16%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Self Raising Flour (Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate and Sodium Bicarbonate), Statutory Nutrition (Calcium, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin)), Cocoa
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk, Wheat, Soya and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry placeBest before: see sticker.
Preparation and Usage
- You Will Need
- Ingredients
- 4 medium eggs
- 125g unsalted butter
- 35ml milk
- 200g full fat cream cheese
- Equipment
- 8"/20cm square tin Greaseproof paper
- Time
- Preparation: 30 mins
- Bake time: 50 mins
- 1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Grease your tin & line with the greaseproof paper.
- 2. In a large bowl mix together the caster sugar, flour & cocoa powder (bag 1) with 100g soft butter & 2 medium eggs until light and fluffy.
- 3. Transfer the brownie mixture into the prepared tin & spread evenly. Bake your brownie for 25 minutes, until it's set around the edges but is still soft in the centre. Take the brownie out of the oven & set on a wire rack in the tin to cool for 10 minutes. Use a spoon to gently press onto the brownie to flatten it down. Leave to cool for a further 10-15 minutes.
- 4. In a clean bowl, beat together the cream cheese, 2 egg yolks & granulated sugar (bag 2) until the mixture is smooth.
- 5. Pour the cream cheese mixture over your brownie base. Smooth to the edges with the back of a spoon & give your tin a few sharp taps on the work surface to flatten. Bake again for 25 minutes, or until the cream cheese layer is set & slightly golden around the edges. Initially it will seem a little wobbly but it will firm up as it cools completely.
- 6. When the cream cheese layer is completely cool, start making the chocolate topping. In a pan, add 25g of unsalted butter & 35ml milk. Turn up the heat until the butter has melted. Take the pan off the heat, add in the chocolate chips (bag 3) & stir until melted & smooth.
- 7. Drizzle the chocolate over the cooled cream cheese layer. Cool the brownie for at least 3-4 hours in the refrigerator.
- 8. Carefully remove the brownie from the tin - you may need to use a table knife to help loosen the edges & discard the paper. Cut into 12-16 squares, using a clean knife.
Name and address
- Baked In Ltd,
- Office 112,
- Slington House,
- Rankine Road,
- Basingstoke,
- Hampshire,
Net Contents
300g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g (as sold)
|Energy kJ / kcal
|1681kJ / 397kcal
|Fat
|5g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrates
|82.3g
|of which sugars
|72.7g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.01g
