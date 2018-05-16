Tesco Finest Beef and Port Casserole with Long Clawson Stilton Dumplings 1.2kg Serves 4
New
- Energy1905kJ 454kcal23%
- Fat19.8g28%
- Saturates8.7g44%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 703kJ / 168kcal
Product Description
- Diced beef in a port gravy with beef suet and Stilton dumplings.
- We’ve given a festive twist to a classic casserole with this flavourful dish. British beef marinated in a rich French red wine and thyme marinated with an indulgent tomato and port sauce. Accompanied by fluffy Stilton and suet dumplings. The casserole comes in a foil tray ready for baking. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
- Pack size: 1.2kg
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Beef (22%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Onion, Celery, Beef Fat, Carrot, Tomato, Tomato Passata, Tomato Purée, Port, Cornflour, Stilton Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Caramelised Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Thyme, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Black Pepper, Concentrated Onion Juice.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From Chilled: 190°C/ Fan 170°/ Gas 4 45-50 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Leaflet. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.2kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (271g**)
|Energy
|703kJ / 168kcal
|1905kJ / 454kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|19.8g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|8.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|37.1g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|2.7g
|Protein
|11.3g
|30.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 1200g typically weighs 1084g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019