Muller Light Amore Lemon Yogurt 130G

Love it.
I love this yogurt, it's so thick and creamy. It's not as lemony as some lemon yogurts but it's a smoother taste. It's my new favourite.
Don't waste your money!
I normally buy the ordinary Muller Light lemon yogurts that come in a pack of 4 and are nice (though not as nice as the similar Tesco ones that seem to have been discontinued). Then I saw this and decided to treat myself as it looked "special". I was very disappointed. It was so thick you could almost cut it with a knife, but was not lemony and tasted bland and artificial. It is neither lemon nor yogurt. I had a few mouthfuls but couldn't finish it. I would not buy it again even if it was half the price of any other yogurt. Don't be fooled by the fancy packaging!