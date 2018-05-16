Tesco Bbq Pulled Pork 1Kg

- Energy1810kJ 433kcal22%
- Fat22.9g33%
- Saturates8.4g42%
- Sugars10.5g12%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Boneless seasoned pork shoulder with barbecue sauce.
- Taste of America Marinated in a spice blend with a sticky BBQ sauce
- Taste of America Marinated in a spice blend with a sticky BBQ sauce
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (88%), Barbecue Sauce (10%) [Sugar, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Garlic Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Smoked Water, White Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Pineapple Juice, Flavouring], Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Chilli Powder, Colour (Plain Caramel), Black Pepper, Smoked Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Cumin, Clove.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g**
|Energy
|1207kJ / 289kcal
|1810kJ / 433kcal
|Fat
|15.3g
|22.9g
|Saturates
|5.6g
|8.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.6g
|12.9g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|10.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|28.7g
|43.1g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions with sauce, 1.0kg typically weighs 588g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with sauce.
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 3 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020