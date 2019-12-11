Tesco Hog Roast With Apple Sauce 900G

- Energy1584kJ 380kcal19%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1056kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Boneless seasoned pork shoulder with pork, sage & roasted onion stuffing and apple sauce.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS With pork, sage and onion stuffing, and a sweet apple sauce
- Pack size: 900g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Shoulder (64%), Pork, Bramley Apple Sauce [Apple, Water, White Sugar, Golden Syrup, Dried Apple (Sodium Metabisulphite), Vinegar, Cornflour, Brown Sugar, Cider, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Onion, Rice Flour, Gram Flour, Water, Salt, Cornflour, Sugar, Sage, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, White Pepper, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Nutmeg, Coriander, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose, Smoked Black Pepper, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 150°C/Fan 130°C/Gas 2 4hrs For best results, oven cook Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. Place into an oven dish or tray and cover with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 4 hours.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Hob
Instructions: Place the apple sauce in a saucepan on medium heat, bring to the boil stirring occasionally.
Preparation and Usage
How to shred:
1. Place the cooked joint in a bowl, reserving cooking juices to one side.
2. Remove strings from cooked product.
3. Using two forks, pull the meat apart.
4. Add the sauce sachet, and add some reserved cooking juices if dry.
Number of uses
approx. 4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
900g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g**
|Energy
|1056kJ / 253kcal
|1584kJ / 380kcal
|Fat
|16.4g
|24.6g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|9.8g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|9.6g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|19.6g
|29.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 900g typically weighs 706g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions, with sauce.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
