Arla Explorers No Added Sugar Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 80G
Product Description
- Strawberry Yogurt
- No artificials*
- *No artificial flavours, colours, preservatives
- Made with yogurt strawberry
- Greetings explorer!
- Good out of fridge for a day of adventures!
- Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
- No added sugar
- Pack size: 80g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk) with Added Milk Powder (67%), Strawberry Puree (15%), Banana Puree, Raspberry Puree, Rice Starch, Purple Carrot Puree, Natural Flavouring, Lactase, Lemon Juice Concentrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made in Spain
Number of uses
1 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Contact:
- Arla Foods,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
- Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|319kJ /76kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|9.8g
|of which sugars
|5.6g
|Protein
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Calcium
|77.0mg (9% of RI*)
|*RI: Reference intake of an average adult
|-
