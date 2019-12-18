By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Explorers No Added Sugar Strawberry Pouch Yogurt 80G

Product Description

  • Strawberry Yogurt
  • No artificials*
  • *No artificial flavours, colours, preservatives
  • Made with yogurt strawberry
  • Greetings explorer!
  • Good out of fridge for a day of adventures!
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • No added sugar
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk) with Added Milk Powder (67%), Strawberry Puree (15%), Banana Puree, Raspberry Puree, Rice Starch, Purple Carrot Puree, Natural Flavouring, Lactase, Lemon Juice Concentrate

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Made in Spain

Number of uses

1 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • Arla Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 319kJ /76kcal
Fat 2.4g
of which saturates1.4g
Carbohydrate 9.8g
of which sugars5.6g
Protein 3.4g
Salt 0.04g
Calcium 77.0mg (9% of RI*)
*RI: Reference intake of an average adult-

