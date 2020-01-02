By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Apple & Blackberry Flap Jack Crumble 250G

3.5(5)
Tesco Finest Apple & Blackberry Flap Jack Crumble 250G
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy1414kJ 338kcal
    17%
  • Fat15.6g
    22%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars21.1g
    23%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1131kJ / 271kcal

Product Description

  Bramley apple & blackberry filling with a crumble topping made of oats, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds & almonds.
  Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats, golden syrup, flaked almonds and seeds to create a luxurious but light comforting dessert.
  • Apple and blackberry compote topped with a crunchy flapjack nut crumble. Our chefs have created a modern twist on a classic crumble combining oats, golden syrup, flaked almonds and seeds to create a luxurious but light comforting dessert.
  • Apple and blackberry compote topped with a crunchy flapjack nut crumble
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bramley Apple (29%), Oats, Blackberry (14%), Sugar, Golden Syrup, Pumpkin Seed, Sunflower Seeds, Rapeseed Oil, Almonds, Cornflour, Cinnamon, Dried Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg White.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove outer carton.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 14-16 mins
Important
Not suitable for oven heating from frozen.
Not suitable for microwave heating.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

  Our Promise
  We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help:
  • Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g)
Energy1131kJ / 271kcal1414kJ / 338kcal
Fat12.5g15.6g
Saturates1.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate30.6g38.3g
Sugars16.9g21.1g
Fibre6.4g8.0g
Protein5.7g7.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

5 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Dry but nice

3 stars

It tasted nice, but it was very dry! The seeds were nice and the fruit tasted much, but there really wasn’t much fruit filling. All I could mainly taste was the crumble. More filling would be nice

This was lovely - not as sweet as the usual crumbl

5 stars

This was lovely - not as sweet as the usual crumble and deliciously crunchy with the nuts and seeds

Perfect end to a meal

4 stars

Enjoyable crumble, lots of tasty fruit, not too sweet and a crunchy topping.

Absolutely delicious

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Perfect pudding for a cold day! We had it with vanilla ice cream and it was super yummy. Will definitely be returning just for this pudding!

Flapjack, really? It's more like a bowl full of dr

1 stars

Flapjack, really? It's more like a bowl full of dry birdfood. It was much better before with the real dough. Huge dissapointment.

