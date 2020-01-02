Tesco Finest Apple & Blackberry Flap Jack Crumble 250G

Dry but nice
It tasted nice, but it was very dry! The seeds were nice and the fruit tasted much, but there really wasn’t much fruit filling. All I could mainly taste was the crumble. More filling would be nice
This was lovely - not as sweet as the usual crumbl
This was lovely - not as sweet as the usual crumble and deliciously crunchy with the nuts and seeds
Perfect end to a meal
Enjoyable crumble, lots of tasty fruit, not too sweet and a crunchy topping.
Absolutely delicious
Absolutely delicious! Perfect pudding for a cold day! We had it with vanilla ice cream and it was super yummy. Will definitely be returning just for this pudding!
Flapjack, really? It's more like a bowl full of dr
Flapjack, really? It's more like a bowl full of dry birdfood. It was much better before with the real dough. Huge dissapointment.