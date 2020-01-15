Tesco Creamy Garlic Chicken Kievs 4X130g
Offer
- Energy1280kJ 307kcal15%
- Fat19.2g27%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1049kJ / 252kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken filled with a creamy cheese and garlic sauce in a crispy golden breadcrumb coating.
- Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with creamy garlic sauce
- Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with creamy garlic sauce Juicy & Tender
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Juicy & tender
- Coated in crispy breadcrumbs, filled with creamy garlic sauce
- Oven 22 mins
- Pack size: 520g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Pea Fibre, Salt, Yeast, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Pork Gelatine, Parsley, Dextrose, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated below 4ºC. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 32-34 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co Dublin.
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
2 x 260g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kiev (122g**)
|Energy
|1049kJ / 252kcal
|1280kJ / 307kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|19.2g
|Saturates
|3.4g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|16.6g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|13.3g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 520g typically weighs 488g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat.Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020