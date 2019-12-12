Tesco 2 Smoked Scottish Salmon Gateau Slices 200G

- Energy901kJ 216kcal11%
Product Description
- Full fat soft cheese with lemon and dill, smoked Scottish salmon (Salmo salar) slices, Crêpes garnished with full fat soft cheese with lemon, dill and cracked black pepper.
- Our Tesco Finest Scottish salmon is RSPCA Assured so we know the fish are farmed responsibly. It's smoked by experts, who use time-honoured methods to give it a succulent texture and rich aromatic flavour. First they cure the salmon with a blend of salt and sugar. It's gently smoked over smouldering beech and oak, and left mature for over 24 hours.
- This tender smoked Scottish salmon is then layered with crêpes, lemon and dill cream cheese and mascarpone. Hand garnished with cracked black pepper.
- Responsibly Sourced
- Responsibly Sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Discovering wondrous festive tastes
- Scottish salmon
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Salmon (31%) [Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Seasoned Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese [Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Sea Salt], Wheat Flour, Single Cream (Milk), Egg, Sunflower Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Fish Gelatine, Dextrose, Cornflour, Dill, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Diphosphates), Thickener (Guar Gum), Black Pepper, Lemon Oil
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Fish, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.Not suitable for home freezing.
Produce of
Produced in Scotland (U.K.), using salmon farmed in Scotland (U.K.)
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- This product is ready to eat. Serve straight from the refrigerator.
- Why Not Try
- Serve the gateau slices with watercress sprigs drizzled with olive oil and lemon wedges for squeezing.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As sold One slice (100g)
|Energy
|901kJ
|-
|216kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|of which saturates
|5.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.0g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|10.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
Safety information
Caution Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
