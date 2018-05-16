Flash Multisurface Gel Lemon 600Ml

Product Description
- FLASH M/SURF GEL LEMON 600ML
- Flash Ultra Power liquid gel revolutionises your cleaning routine. Its breakthrough cleaning technology cuts through up to 100% of dirt, grease and grime (tested on the most common surfaces & types of dirt, showing complete removal). It’s so strong it has double the cleaning power per drop compared to dilute all-purpose cleaning products. This concentrated cleaner has been specially developed to give you a great cleaning & shine result on your floors and other surfaces. It’s perfectly balanced formula allows you to tackle the toughest household messes on and off the floor without one drop going to waste, from effortlessly cleaning dried food stains and tough grease, to mopping the floors and making your bathroom sparkle. You can use this surface cleaner almost everywhere on the wooden floors, in your bathroom, in your kitchen, in your oven, on your worktops, countertops, cupboards, granite sinks and even on your stainless steel hob. Flash Ultra Power is a multipurpose cleaner: a floor cleaner, a bathroom cleaner, a sink cleaner, a kitchen cleaner.
- Removes up to 100% of dirt, grease & grime
- Easy squeeze auto-stop dosing : turn the bottle, squirt & it stops by itself after one dose
- Squirt it in to a bucket of water to clean your floors
- Squirt in to your sink, the bathtub or on to your sponge for surfaces all around the home
- Breakthrough cleaning technology with three cleaning agents; tarkets dirt, fights grease, lifts dirt more easily
- Available in Lemon, Cotton Fresh, Blossom & Breeze, Morning Dew, Ocean & Tropical Scents
- Pack size: 600ML
Information
Ingredients
5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, <5% Anionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool
Warnings
- Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. Cap contains small parts. Potential choking hazard. Contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction.
Return to
- Procter & Gamble UK
- Weybridge
- Surrey
- KT13 0XP
- United Kingdom
- [UK] 0800 028 3292
- [IE] 1800 509 435
- Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.
Net Contents
600 ℮
Safety information
- Irritant
