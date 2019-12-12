By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Madej Wrobel Silesian Sauasage 310G

Madej Wrobel Silesian Sauasage 310G
£ 2.70
£0.87/100g

Product Description

  • Pork sausage, medium minced, steamed, smoked.
  • Packaged in protective atmosphere.
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Pack size: 310g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Meat (85%), Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Soya Protein Isolate, Stabilisers: E450, E451, E407, E460, Pork Collagen Protein, Glucose, Flavour Enhancer: E621, Antioxidant: E315, Maltodextrin, Thickeners: E412, E425, Spices: Extracts of Spices, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: E250, Edible Casing: Pork Intestine

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Cereals containing Gluten, Mustard, Celery, Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated 0 °C and 5 °C.Once opened consume within 48 hours.

Produce of

Produced in Poland from EU pork

Preparation and Usage

  • White coating on sausage cover is a natural product of drying process.

Name and address

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.

Return to

  • Madej Wróbel Sp. z o.o.,
  • 41-700 Ruda Śląska,
  • ul. Magazynowa 45.

Net Contents

310g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100g
Energy 1180kJ/285 kcal
Fat 25g
-including saturated fatty acids9,3g
Carbohydrates0g
-including sugars 0g
Protein 15g
Salt 2,4g

