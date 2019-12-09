Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

Awesome
Good Quality,good vegetable taste , soy free also thankfully !!
not very nice
Not good
I have tried other heck sausages and really like them, however, these were really bad in my opinion. They have a strange bitter taste. I followed the instructions and fried them but they didn't cook well and we ended up throwing half of them as they were literally inedible.
Lovely taste and a nice texture with a bit of crunch.
Would not buy again.
Just not nice a flavour and too soft texture.
Not pleasant
Not pleasant. Pan-fried but still anaemic with a weird texture. Almost like a boiled sausage left to dehydrate. The only flavour was undercooked onion I have to agree with an earlier reviewer that Tesco Plant Chef sausages are far better.
You won't be disappointed
Great alternative to pork sausages. Really good flavour, will definitely be buying again
Pretty gross bits of what felt like fat within them. A few hours after ingesting I can still taste them. Tesco plant chef sausages so much better – why Tesco are you no longer stocking your own brand? Your plant chef sausages of the Lincolnshire type were really lovely.
Tasty But Too Salty
Enjoyed these but unfortunately too much salt to be considered a healthy alternative