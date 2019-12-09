Heck Vegan Breakfast Sausages 6 Pack 255G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Sausages made from Mushroom, Carrot and Tomato with Parsley and Sage
  • Buck up your mealtime ideas online at www.heckfood.co.uk
  • Plant based breakfast sausages made from mushroom, carrot and tomato with parsley and sage.
  • Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner.
  • These tasty vegan sausages are a great addition to your favourite brunch with scrambled tofu or avocado on toast. A source of protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat they also contribute to your five a day, making them a nourishing option for all.
  • Rhiannon Lambert BSc MSc RNutr
  • At Heck, we do things our own way. We choose the finest ingredients, we make our food in small batches and we take our time over preparation. The result? Flavour you can swear by.
  • Plant based product
  • High fibre
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian Society Approved
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 255g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Mushrooms (27%), Carrot (13%), Oven Roast Tomatoes (13%), Pea Flour, Chickpeas, Spinach, Red Onion, Sunflower Seeds, Parsley (4%), Sunflower Oil, Stabiliser (Vegetable Fibres, Methyl Cellulose, Salt), Citrus Fibre, Sage (1%), Salt, Preservative (Sodium Sulphite), Black Pepper, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Filled into Calcium Alginate Casing

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and use within 24 hours. Once defrosted, do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Not suitable for microwave cooking. Cooking instructions are a guide only as appliances will vary.
For best results pan fry: Pre-heat a pan on a medium heat. Add a little oil and pan fry for 10-12 mins, turning regularly. Check product is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not re-heat.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Return to

  • Heck! Food Ltd,
  • Heck Q,
  • Kirklington,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • DL8 2NY.

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g (pan fried)Per 2 sausages (77g) (pan fried)
Energy 624 kJ / 146 kcal480 kJ / 112 kcal
Fat 7.8g6.0g
of which saturates 1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate 8.1g6.2g
of which sugars 5.1g3.9g
Fibre 10.3g7.9g
Protein 5.5g4.2g
Salt 1.78g1.37g

Awesome

5 stars

Good Quality,good vegetable taste , soy free also thankfully !!

not very nice

1 stars

not very nice

Not good

1 stars

I have tried other heck sausages and really like them, however, these were really bad in my opinion. They have a strange bitter taste. I followed the instructions and fried them but they didn't cook well and we ended up throwing half of them as they were literally inedible.

Lovely taste and a nice texture with a bit of crun

5 stars

Lovely taste and a nice texture with a bit of crunch.

Would not buy again.

2 stars

Just not nice a flavour and too soft texture.

Not pleasant

1 stars

Not pleasant. Pan-fried but still anaemic with a weird texture. Almost like a boiled sausage left to dehydrate. The only flavour was undercooked onion I have to agree with an earlier reviewer that Tesco Plant Chef sausages are far better.

You won't be disappointed

5 stars

Great alternative to pork sausages. Really good flavour, will definitely be buying again

Pretty gross bits of what felt like fat within th

1 stars

Pretty gross bits of what felt like fat within them. A few hours after ingesting I can still taste them. Tesco plant chef sausages so much better – why Tesco are you no longer stocking your own brand? Your plant chef sausages of the Lincolnshire type were really lovely.

Tasty But Too Salty

4 stars

Enjoyed these but unfortunately too much salt to be considered a healthy alternative

