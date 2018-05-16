By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

The Collective Dairy Kids Puddings Chocolate Yogurt 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
The Collective Dairy Kids Puddings Chocolate Yogurt 100G
£ 0.75
£0.75/100g

New

Product Description

  • Whole Milk Yoghurt with Chocolate
  • Swing it over to the collectivekids.com for some active alfie fun
  • Protein - Good for growth!
  • (When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
  • Proudly supporting Brownlee Foundation
  • We're super proud to be supporting the Brownlee Foundation, together we hope to help inspire kids to get active.
  • Did you know that over 54,000 balls are used in a Wimbledon tournament?
  • A tasty yoghurt pudding loaded with whole milk goodness for big grins all round!
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Whole milk goodness
  • No bits
  • Eat on the move
  • Good for pud
  • Gluten free
  • Vegetarian friendly
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt* (Milk) (80%), Water, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Chocolate (Cocoa Mass, Sugar), Cocoa Powder, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), *Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk

Storage

Keep me refrigerated 0°C - 5°C or freeze me. Defrost me within 3 months and then eat me within 1 day. Do not re-freeze.

Produce of

Produced in the EU

Warnings

  • CAUTION: DO BE CAREFUL AS MY CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND SOMEONE SMALL COULD CHOKE ON ME. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ME WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • Huckletree West,
  • MediaWorks,
  • 191 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FP.
  • hello@thecollectivedairy.com

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 432kJ / 103kcal
Fat 4.0g
- of which Saturates 2.6g
Carbohydrate 12.8g
- of which sugars 12.4g
Protein 3.5g
Salt 0.12g
Calcium (NRV%)114mg(14)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: DO BE CAREFUL AS MY CAP IS MADE OF SMALL PARTS AND SOMEONE SMALL COULD CHOKE ON ME. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE ME WITH UNSUPERVISED CHILDREN UNDER 36 MONTHS.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here