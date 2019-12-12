By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Bella De Cerignola Olives 160G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Bella De Cerignola Olives 160G
£ 2.50
£1.57/100g

New

1/4 of a pack (40g)
  • Energy228kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat5.5g
    8%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • Stone-in Bella di Cerignola olives in a blend of rapeseed oil and extra virgin olive oil.
  • Finest Bella di Cerignola Olives Hand harvested in the Apulia region of Italy, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (0.7%). This variety is grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Apulia region of Italy.
  • Hand harvested in the Apulia region of Italy, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (0.7%). This variety is grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Apulia region of Italy.
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Bella di Cerignola Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.7%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (40g)
Energy571kJ / 139kcal228kJ / 55kcal
Fat13.8g5.5g
Saturates2.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate1.4g0.6g
Sugars0.1g0.0g
Fibre3.0g1.2g
Protein0.7g0.3g
Salt4.2g1.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here