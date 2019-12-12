Tesco Finest Bella De Cerignola Olives 160G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 571kJ / 139kcal
Product Description
- Stone-in Bella di Cerignola olives in a blend of rapeseed oil and extra virgin olive oil.
- Finest Bella di Cerignola Olives Hand harvested in the Apulia region of Italy, and lightly dressed in extra virgin olive oil (0.7%). This variety is grown and hand harvested for Tesco Finest in the Apulia region of Italy.
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Bella di Cerignola Olives, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (0.7%).
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (40g)
|Energy
|571kJ / 139kcal
|228kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|13.8g
|5.5g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.4g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|0.7g
|0.3g
|Salt
|4.2g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
