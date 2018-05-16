By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 2 Cod Asparagus & Pea Fishcakes 290G

£ 2.65
£9.14/kg
One fishcake (141g**)
  • Energy965kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars1.6g
    2%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 685kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • Pieces of cod (Gadus morhua) fillet and mashed potato, with asparagus and peas, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Expertly created succulent wild caught cod fishcakes made with fluffy mash potato, asparagus, pea and mint to give a perfect seasonal taste. Coated in a crunchy seeded crumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well managed and sustainable fishery. www.msc.org.
  • Expertly created succulent wild caught cod fishcakes made with fluffy mash potato, asparagus, pea and mint to give a perfect seasonal taste. Coated in a crunchy seeded crumb.
  • Pack size: 290G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cod (Fish) (32%), Potato (12%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Asparagus (9%), Peas (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Lemon Juice, Durum Wheat Semolina, Chive, Linseed, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Mint, Malted Wheat, Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Millet, Rye Flour, Lemon Zest, Salt, Maize Flour, Yeast, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dextrose, Colour (Paprika Extract).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From Chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 18-23 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 25-30 mins. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne fishcake (141g**)
Energy685kJ / 163kcal965kJ / 230kcal
Fat6.4g9.0g
Saturates0.9g1.2g
Carbohydrate16.0g22.6g
Sugars1.1g1.6g
Fibre3.0g4.2g
Protein9.0g12.7g
Salt0.5g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 290g typically weighs 282g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

