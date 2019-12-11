By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Mozzarella & Pesto Arancini Balls 240G

Tesco 12 Mozzarella & Pesto Arancini Balls 240G
£ 3.00
£1.25/100g

Offer

  • Energy212kJ 51kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.4g
    3%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Risotto rice, cheese and basil pesto bites in parsley breadcrumbs.
  • Cheesy & crispy Risotto balls with mozzarella and pesto coated in parsley breadcrumbs
  Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Cheesy & crispy
  • Risotto balls with mozzarella and pesto coated in parsley breadcrumbs
  • All our party food cooks at the same temperature
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Risotto Rice (23%) [Risotto Rice, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Basil Pesto (7%) [Basil, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Onion, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Paprika, Dried Egg, Stabiliser (Trisodium Citrate), Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins
Caution
Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

240g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mozzarella and pesto arancini ball (20g)
Energy1059kJ / 253kcal212kJ / 51kcal
Fat11.8g2.4g
Saturates3.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate29.3g5.9g
Sugars2.4g0.5g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein6.8g1.4g
Salt0.8g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

