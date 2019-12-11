Tesco 12 Mozzarella & Pesto Arancini Balls 240G
- Energy212kJ 51kcal3%
- Fat2.4g3%
- Saturates0.7g4%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1059kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Risotto rice, cheese and basil pesto bites in parsley breadcrumbs.
- Cheesy & crispy Risotto balls with mozzarella and pesto coated in parsley breadcrumbs
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Cheesy & crispy
- Risotto balls with mozzarella and pesto coated in parsley breadcrumbs
- All our party food cooks at the same temperature
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 240g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Risotto Rice (23%) [Risotto Rice, Salt], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Basil Pesto (7%) [Basil, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Lemon Juice, Salt, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (7%), Full Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Onion, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Basil, Cornflour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Rice Flour, Yeast, Parsley, Tapioca Starch, Paprika, Dried Egg, Stabiliser (Trisodium Citrate), Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results always cook from chilled. Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins
Caution
Due to the nature of product, centre will be hot after heating.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
Net Contents
240g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mozzarella and pesto arancini ball (20g)
|Energy
|1059kJ / 253kcal
|212kJ / 51kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|3.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|29.3g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
