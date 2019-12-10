Tesco Chocolate & Salted Caramel Wreath Cake
- Energy1171kJ 280kcal14%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars23.8g26%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1704kJ / 407kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate cake filled with salted caramel sauce, covered with chocolate flavour frosting and decorated with chocolate shimmered stars, chocolate drops and salted caramel sauce.
- HAND DECORATED Filled with salted caramel sauce, covered with chocolate flavour frosting
- Hand decorated
- Filled with salted caramel sauce, covered with chocolate flavour frosting
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Salted Caramel Sauce (12%) [Golden Syrup, Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Water, Cornflour, Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Oil, Water, Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Palm Stearin, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Dried Egg White, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
Pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Base. Not Yet Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a cake (69g)
|Energy
|1704kJ / 407kcal
|1171kJ / 280kcal
|Fat
|19.2g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|4.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|36.4g
|Sugars
|34.6g
|23.8g
|Fibre
|2.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|4.4g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
