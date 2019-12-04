By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Minced Steak & Vegetable Pie 700G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Minced Steak & Vegetable Pie 700G
£ 4.00
£0.57/100g
1/4 of a pie
  • Energy1850kJ 443kcal
    22%
  • Fat23.9g
    34%
  • Saturates10.7g
    54%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • Shortcrust pastry base filled with minced beef steak, vegetables and onions in gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with minced beef steak and tender vegetables in a rich gravy.
  • Flaky puff pastry filled with minced beef steak and tender vegetables in a rich gravy.
  • Pack size: 700g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Beef (20%), Vegetable (13%) [Potato, Carrot, Peas], Palm Oil, Onion (7%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Beef Extract, Black Treacle, Malted Barley Extract, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Purée, Garlic, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Remove outer packaging
  • Leave in foil tray.

Produce of

Made using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

700g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pie (175g)
Energy1057kJ / 253kcal1850kJ / 443kcal
Fat13.6g23.9g
Saturates6.1g10.7g
Carbohydrate23.6g41.3g
Sugars1.7g2.9g
Fibre2.1g3.6g
Protein7.9g13.9g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Fresh Mashed Potato 800G

£ 2.25
£2.82/kg

Offer

Tesco Family Chicken & Vegetable Pie 700G

£ 4.00
£0.57/100g

Tesco Quiche Lorraine 400G

£ 2.00
£0.50/100g

Offer

Tesco Mashed Potato 450G

£ 1.35
£3.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here