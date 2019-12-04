Tesco Minced Steak & Vegetable Pie 700G

- Energy1850kJ 443kcal22%
- Fat23.9g34%
- Saturates10.7g54%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1057kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- Shortcrust pastry base filled with minced beef steak, vegetables and onions in gravy topped with a puff pastry lid.
- Flaky puff pastry filled with minced beef steak and tender vegetables in a rich gravy.
- Pack size: 700g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Beef (20%), Vegetable (13%) [Potato, Carrot, Peas], Palm Oil, Onion (7%), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Beef Extract, Black Treacle, Malted Barley Extract, Balsamic vinegar [Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], Malt Vinegar (Barley), Black Pepper, Thyme, Garlic Purée, Dried Skimmed Milk, Tomato Purée, Garlic, Flavouring, Chilli Powder, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Clove Powder, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: From chilled: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: From frozen: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
- Remove outer packaging
- Leave in foil tray.
Produce of
Made using beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled Box. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
700g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pie (175g)
|Energy
|1057kJ / 253kcal
|1850kJ / 443kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|23.9g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|10.7g
|Carbohydrate
|23.6g
|41.3g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|3.6g
|Protein
|7.9g
|13.9g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
