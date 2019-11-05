By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potatoes 350G

Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potatoes 350G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 116kcal

Product Description

  • Baby potatoes tumbled in spices with onions, chickpeas and coriander.
  • Spicy fragrant herb roasted potatoes with chickpeas. For a little side action
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (61%), White Onion (18%), Chickpeas (10%) [Chickpeas, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Salt, Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Oregano.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. Pre-heat oven. Oven 200C / Fan 180C / Gas 6 25 mins. Place foil tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and ensure potatoes are cooked through and piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

350g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pack (157g**)
Energy486kJ / 116kcal763kJ / 182kcal
Fat3.2g5.0g
Saturates0.3g0.5g
Carbohydrate17.6g27.6g
Sugars2.4g3.8g
Fibre3.7g5.8g
Protein2.3g3.6g
Salt0.3g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When oven heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 314g.--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing side dish. Great taste

Container is too difficult to open!

1 stars

The plastic container is too difficult to open. The food is good BUT the container which contains the food is too difficult to open.

