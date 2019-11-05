Wicked Kitchen Gunpowder Potatoes 350G

Amazing
Amazing side dish. Great taste
Container is too difficult to open!
The plastic container is too difficult to open. The food is good BUT the container which contains the food is too difficult to open.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 486kJ / 116kcal
INGREDIENTS: Potato (61%), White Onion (18%), Chickpeas (10%) [Chickpeas, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite)], Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Coriander, Cumin Seed, Mango Powder, Cumin, Fennel Seed, Salt, Chilli Powder, Green Chilli Purée, Fenugreek Leaf, Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Oregano.
Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Keep refrigerated.
Oven
Instructions: Remove sleeve and film lid. Pre-heat oven. Oven 200C / Fan 180C / Gas 6 25 mins. Place foil tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 25 minutes. Remove from oven and ensure potatoes are cooked through and piping hot. Do not reheat once cooled.
2 Servings
Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
350g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (157g**)
|Energy
|486kJ / 116kcal
|763kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|5.0g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|17.6g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|2.4g
|3.8g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|5.8g
|Protein
|2.3g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When oven heated according to instructions 350g typically weighs 314g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
