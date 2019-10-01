Tesco Butternut Squash Ribbons 250G
- Energy212kJ 50kcal3%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars5.5g6%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal
Product Description
- Spiralised butternut squash.
- Sweet spiralised Butternut, a tasty alternative to pasta.
- Cooks Ingredients
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 mins 30 secs / 3 mins
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Preheat 2 tsp (10ml) of oil into a heavy based frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Empty the pack contents into the pan. Fry over a medium to high heat for 4 minutes stirring frequently. Reduce heat if necessary.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|170kJ / 40kcal
|212kJ / 50kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|9.9g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.0g
|Protein
|1.1g
|1.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|0.1g
|Vitamin A
|605µg (76%NRV)
|756µg (95%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
