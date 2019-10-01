By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butternut Squash Ribbons 250G

image 1 of Tesco Butternut Squash Ribbons 250G

This product is only available for delivery between 29/12/2019 and 31/01/2020.

£ 1.00
£0.40/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 170kJ / 40kcal

Product Description

  • Spiralised butternut squash.
  • Sweet spiralised Butternut, a tasty alternative to pasta.
  • Cooks Ingredients
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 3 mins 30 secs / 3 mins
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir well before serving.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Preheat 2 tsp (10ml) of oil into a heavy based frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Empty the pack contents into the pan. Fry over a medium to high heat for 4 minutes stirring frequently. Reduce heat if necessary.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Pot. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g)
Energy170kJ / 40kcal212kJ / 50kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.9g9.9g
Sugars4.4g5.5g
Fibre1.6g2.0g
Protein1.1g1.4g
Salt<0.01g0.1g
Vitamin A605µg (76%NRV)756µg (95%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

