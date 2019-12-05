By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hey Duggee Party Cake

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Hey Duggee Party Cake
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

New

Product Description

  • Sponge with a layer of raspberry jam and sweet filling, covered with soft icing and edible decorations.
  • With sticker collar
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Palm Oil, Raspberry Concentrate, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Concentrate (Spirulina), Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Wheat Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Skimmed Milk Powder, Flavouring, Dried Egg White, Colours (Anthocyanins, Beetroot Red, Curcumin, Riboflavin), Sweet Filling 11%, Raspberry Jam 8%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging and collar before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • WARNING
  • Cut out character
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
  • Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

Recycling info

Window. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Return to

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/16th (48g)
Energy 1683kJ806kJ
-400kcal192kcal
Fat 13.6g6.5g
of which saturates 3.3g1.6g
Carbohydrate 66.5g31.9g
of which sugars 46.2g22.2g
Protein 2.5g1.2g
Salt 0.41g0.20g

Safety information

View more safety information

Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Cut out character Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Hey duggee

5 stars

Great my toddler loves hey duggee! And it's New just in time for his 2nd birthday as I was trying to decide what cake to get for him! Thanks for selling this at such a great price. Tesco never fails!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here