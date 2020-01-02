T.Fin* Choc & Orange P/Roles 108g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- Choux pastry cases filled with an orange crème patissiere, decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce and orange flavoured chocolate curls.
- Golden choux pastry, filled with an orange crème patissiere, hand decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to create an airy profiterole and have added a modern twist to this classic profiterole to bring you an indulgent dessert.
- Pack size: 108g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Orange Juice (10%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%)[Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Mandarin Orange Juice, Evaporated Milk, Cornflour, Orange Chocolate Curl [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Milk Proteins, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Glucose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
108g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (54g)
|Energy
|1466kJ / 351kcal
|791kJ / 190kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|11.8g
|Saturates
|11.9g
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|32.9g
|17.8g
|Sugars
|23.2g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
