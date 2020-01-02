By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
T.Fin* Choc & Orange P/Roles 108g

T.Fin* Choc & Orange P/Roles 108g
£ 3.00
£2.78/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy791kJ 190kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.8g
    17%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1466kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • Choux pastry cases filled with an orange crème patissiere, decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce and orange flavoured chocolate curls.
  • Golden choux pastry, filled with an orange crème patissiere, hand decorated with a Belgian chocolate sauce. Inspired by traditional French techniques, our chefs have refined their choux recipe over time to create an airy profiterole and have added a modern twist to this classic profiterole to bring you an indulgent dessert.
  • Pack size: 108g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cream (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Orange Juice (10%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Belgian Dark Chocolate (5%)[Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Palm Oil, Concentrated Mandarin Orange Juice, Evaporated Milk, Cornflour, Orange Chocolate Curl [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Milk Proteins, Lemon Juice, Dextrose, Coconut Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Stabilisers (Pectin), Milk Sugar, Glucose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Carton. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

108g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (54g)
Energy1466kJ / 351kcal791kJ / 190kcal
Fat21.8g11.8g
Saturates11.9g6.4g
Carbohydrate32.9g17.8g
Sugars23.2g12.5g
Fibre1.2g0.6g
Protein5.2g2.8g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

