Muller Light Gin & Tonic 6 X 160G

Too sweet!!
I was intrigued to try these and, to be fair, they have a good gin and tonic flavour. But they are far too sweet!! If you like the taste of gin you probably don't have much of a sweet tooth...? Anyway, I couldn't eat them
horrible
tastes like kitchen cleaner
Lovely scent & hints of gin even after
A lovely scent of gin when you open it, maybe a little more flavour of the lemon when you eat it, but then lovely little hints of gin when it repeats on you through the day. Low calorie treat & pretty packaging
Horrible
It’s horrible, it tastes very chemically. Just awful, and that’s coming from someone who likes gin and tonic. It’s a failure as a gimmick!