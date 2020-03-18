By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Light Gin & Tonic 6 X 160G

Muller Light Gin & Tonic 6 X 160G
Product Description

  • Gin & Tonic flavour fat free yogurt with sweetener x3 Pink Gin & Elderflower flavour fat free yogurt with sweetener x3
  • Supporting Next Generation Farmers
  • For more information about this initiative, see our website
  • Official Yogurt as Proud Sponsor of British Athletics & Athletics Ireland.
  • Contains Real Gin
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • 0% fat
  • 0% added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 960G
  • High in protein

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • UK: Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,

Return to

  • Contact us at Customer Relations UK:
  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ.
  • Ireland: Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
  • 8th Floor,
  • Block E Iveagh Court,
  • Harcourt Road,
  • Dublin 2.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

6 x 160g ℮

    Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Sweetener: Aspartame, Gin (0.5%), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

    • Contains: Milk

    • Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 206kJ (49kcal)
    Fat <0.5g
    of which saturates 0.1g
    Carbohydrate 6.5g
    of which sugars 5.7g
    Protein 4.8g
    Salt 0.2g
    Calcium 134mg
    (26% of NRV per pot)-
    NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-
    Yogurt (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Flavourings, Sweetener: Aspartame, Gin (0.5%), Colouring Foods: Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Black Carrot Concentrate, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

    • Contains: Milk

    • Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

    Typical ValuesPer 100g
    Energy 206kJ (49kcal)
    Fat <0.5g
    of which saturates 0.1g
    Carbohydrate 6.5g
    of which sugars 5.7g
    Protein 4.8g
    Salt 0.2g
    Calcium 134mg
    (26% of NRV per pot)-
    NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Too sweet!!

2 stars

I was intrigued to try these and, to be fair, they have a good gin and tonic flavour. But they are far too sweet!! If you like the taste of gin you probably don't have much of a sweet tooth...? Anyway, I couldn't eat them

horrible

1 stars

tastes like kitchen cleaner

Lovely scent & hints of gin even after

5 stars

A lovely scent of gin when you open it, maybe a little more flavour of the lemon when you eat it, but then lovely little hints of gin when it repeats on you through the day. Low calorie treat & pretty packaging

Horrible

1 stars

It’s horrible, it tastes very chemically. Just awful, and that’s coming from someone who likes gin and tonic. It’s a failure as a gimmick!

