Tesco Meat Feast Quiche 400G

- Energy1094kJ 262kcal13%
- Fat15.8g23%
- Saturates6.8g34%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094kJ / 262kcal
Product Description
- Pepperoni, sausage meat, beechwood smoked reformed bacon with added water and mozzarella cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case topped with pepperoni and sausage meat.
- 'Shortcrust Pastry' Filled with pepperoni, sausage meat, bacon and mozzarella.
- 'Shortcrust Pastry' Pepperoni, sausage meat, Beech wood smoked reformed bacon with added water and mozzarella cheese baked with eggs and double cream in a shortcrust pastry case topped with pepperoni and sausage meat. Our recipes have been created by our chefs using double cream and eggs for a rich creamy filling. Our quiches are then baked by our experts for a golden crust.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Semi Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Pepperoni (7%)[Pork, Durum Wheat Semolina, Pork Fat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Canola Oil, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Rosemary, Pepper Extract, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Starter Culture, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)), Cooked Pork Sausage Meat (6%)[Pork, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Pork Fat, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Dextrose, Water, Beef Collagen, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Mace, Black Pepper, Chilli, Coriander, Glycerol, Cellulose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Pepper, Nutmeg, Ginger], Palm Oil, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Onion, Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Maize Flour, Beechwood Smoked Reformed Bacon With Added Water (2%)[Pork, Water, Pork Belly, Dextrose, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Oregano, Garlic Purée(Water, Garlic Powder), Red Chilli, White Pepper, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven from chilled: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for oven cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines opposite.
Microwave
Instructions: Important
Not suitable for microwave heating.
Preparation and Usage
Can be served hot or cold.
For best results, remove from foil tray and oven heat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled Tray. Check Locally
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a quiche (100g)
|Energy
|1094kJ / 262kcal
|1094kJ / 262kcal
|Fat
|15.8g
|15.8g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|20.5g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|8.9g
|8.9g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019