Tesco Shredded Sprouts 250G

image 1 of Tesco Shredded Sprouts 250G
£ 1.00
£4.00/kg

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy262kJ 63kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.8g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal

Product Description

  • Brussels sprouts.
  • Carefully prepared and chopped, ideal for saute and stir fries.
  • Cooks ingredients. Carefully prepared and chopped, ideal for saute and stir fries.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs (800W) /2 mins (900W)
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Preheat 2 tsp (10ml) of oil into a heavy frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Add pack contents into the pan. Fry over a medium to high heat for 8 minutes stirring frequently. Reduce heat in necessary.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Preparation and Usage

  • Washed and ready to cook.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (125g)
Energy210kJ / 50kcal262kJ / 63kcal
Fat1.4g1.8g
Saturates0.3g0.4g
Carbohydrate4.0g5.0g
Sugars3.1g3.9g
Fibre3.8g4.8g
Protein3.5g4.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin K153.0µg (204%NRV)191.3µg (255%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

