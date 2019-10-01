Tesco Shredded Sprouts 250G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 210kJ / 50kcal
Product Description
- Brussels sprouts.
- Carefully prepared and chopped, ideal for saute and stir fries.
- Cooks ingredients. Carefully prepared and chopped, ideal for saute and stir fries.
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 2 mins 30 secs (800W) /2 mins (900W)
Pierce film several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Heat on full power for 2 mins 30 secs (800W) / 2 mins (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Preheat 2 tsp (10ml) of oil into a heavy frying pan or wok over a medium to high heat. Add pack contents into the pan. Fry over a medium to high heat for 8 minutes stirring frequently. Reduce heat in necessary.
Cooking Precautions
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Preparation and Usage
Washed and ready to cook.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled
Net Contents
250g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (125g)
|Energy
|210kJ / 50kcal
|262kJ / 63kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|4.0g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|3.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|4.8g
|Protein
|3.5g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin K
|153.0µg (204%NRV)
|191.3µg (255%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
