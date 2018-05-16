By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Daim Mini Eggs 86g

Cadbury Dairy Milk Choc Daim Mini Eggs 86g
£ 0.90
£1.05/100g
Be Treatwise. Each 11 g contains
  • Energy246 kJ 59 kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4 g
    5%
  • Saturates1.9 g
    10%
  • Sugars6.1 g
    7%
  • Salt0.03 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2233 kJ

Product Description

  • Solid milk chocolate eggs with crunchy almond caramel pieces (4.5 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Miniature Eggs...
  • ...lots of fun!

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 86g

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithins), Blanched Almonds, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Salt, Flavourings, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Whey Permeate (from Milk), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Nuts, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

Approximately 8 Eggs per Bag

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

86g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Egg (11 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2233 kJ246 kJ8400 kJ /
-535 kcal59 kcal2000 kcal
Fat 31 g3.4 g70 g
of which Saturates 17 g1.9 g20 g
Carbohydrate 57 g6.3 g260 g
of which Sugars 56 g6.1 g90 g
Fibre 2.0 g0.2 g-
Protein 7.0 g0.8 g50 g
Salt 0.29 g0.03 g6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

