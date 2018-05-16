Tesco Quiche Lorraine

- Energy1737kJ 417kcal21%
- Fat26.5g38%
- Saturates12.1g61%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1086kJ / 260kcal
Product Description
- Apple wood smoked reformed bacon with added water and Cheddar cheese baked with eggs and single cream in a shortcrust pastry case.
- Made with smoked British bacon & mature Cheddar in a golden shortcrust pastry.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Skimmed Milk, Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (13%), Apple Wood Smoked Reformed Bacon with Added Water (13%) [Pork, Water, Dextrose, Salt, Stabilisers (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Polyphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Palm Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Onion, Maize Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), White Pepper, Nutmeg, Salt.
Allergy Information
- Contains: Wheat, Milk, Egg
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Widely Recycled Foil. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
160g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each quiche (160g)
|Energy
|1086kJ / 260kcal
|1737kJ / 417kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|26.5g
|Saturates
|7.6g
|12.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.2g
|27.6g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.3g
|Protein
|10.1g
|16.2g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019