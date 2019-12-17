By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling 4 Chocolate Caramel & Pecan Slices

3(1)Write a review
Mr Kipling 4 Chocolate Caramel & Pecan Slices
£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Offer

Per slice (53g)
  • Energy1012kJ 242kcal
    12%
  • Fat13.4g
    19%
  • Saturates5.4g
    27%
  • Sugars21.0g
    23%
  • Salt0.34g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1899kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavoured Sponge Baked with Pecan Pieces (3%), Covered with a Layer of Caramel (28%) and Finished with a Decorated Chocolate Flavoured Topping (18%).
  • Introducing Mr Kipling Signature Collection: a combination of mouth-watering flavours in Mr Kipling's most renowned recipes to create a range of deliciously indulgent cakes.
  • Whether it's treating yourself or sharing with friends, the Signature Collection brings a special moment to every day.
  • Discover the Mr Kipling Signature Collection Chocolate, Caramel and Pecan Slices; a moist brownie sponge with crunchy pecan pieces, covered with a layer of soft caramel and topped with marbled chocolate icing.
  • Exceedingly good cakes
  • 100% natural flavours or no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Lightly Brown Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup), Pecan Pieces, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Dried Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Plain Caramel), Milk Proteins

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Chocolate, Caramel and Pecan Slices at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 0223393 (between 9.00 am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00 am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

4 x Slices

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer slice (53g)
Energy1899kJ1012kJ
-454kcal242kcal
Fat25.2g13.4g
of which Saturates10.1g5.4g
Carbohydrate50.6g27.0g
of which Sugars39.3g21.0g
Fibre2.2g1.2g
Protein5.2g2.8g
Salt0.64g0.34g
This pack contains 4 portions--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

OK

3 stars

Top was nice but found sponge to be very dry :(

