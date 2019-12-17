Mr Kipling 4 Chocolate Caramel & Pecan Slices

OK
Top was nice but found sponge to be very dry :(
Lightly Brown Sugar, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed, Shea, Sunflower in varying proportions), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup (Golden Syrup), Pecan Pieces, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Dried Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Invert Sugar Syrup, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Egg White, Soya Flour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings (contain Milk), Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sorbitan Tristearate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sulphur Dioxide), Colour (Plain Caramel), Milk Proteins
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 4 portions
4 x Slices
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per slice (53g)
|Energy
|1899kJ
|1012kJ
|-
|454kcal
|242kcal
|Fat
|25.2g
|13.4g
|of which Saturates
|10.1g
|5.4g
|Carbohydrate
|50.6g
|27.0g
|of which Sugars
|39.3g
|21.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.2g
|Protein
|5.2g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.64g
|0.34g
|-
|-
