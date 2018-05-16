Cadbury Pot Of Joy Turkish Delight 4 Pack 260G

- Energy606kJ 145kcal7%
Product Description
- 4x Smooth Dessert made with Melted Cadbury Milk Chocolate with a Turkish Delight Flavour Fondant Layer.
- Smooth & creamy chocolate dessert made with melted Cadbury milk chocolate and a smooth Turkish Delight Flavour fondant underlayer
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Cream, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate (5%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Dried Buttermilk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Whey (from Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Pork Gelatine, Stabilisers (Pectin, E407, E412), Colours (Carmine, E163), Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (E471), Flavouring, Dextrose, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Egg and Cereals containing Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Name and address
UK:
Müller,
TF9 3SQ.
Ireland:
Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
8th Floor,
- Any queries or comments, write to us at
- Customer Relations
- UK:
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ.
- Ireland:
- Müller Dairy Ireland Ltd,
- 8th Floor,
- Block E Iveagh Court,
- Harcourt Road,
- Dublin 2.
Net Contents
4 x 65g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|932
|606
|kcal
|222
|145
|7%
|Fat g
|10.1
|6.6
|9%
|of which saturates g
|6.4
|4.2
|21%
|Carbohydrate g
|29.5
|19.2
|7%
|of which sugars g
|26.5
|17.2
|19%
|Fibre g
|0.7
|0.5
|Protein g
|3.6
|2.3
|5%
|Salt g
|0.14
|0.09
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
