By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Pork & Beef Meatballs 360G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Pork & Beef Meatballs 360G
£ 2.25
£6.25/kg
3 meatballs
  • Energy866kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates5.1g
    26%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1056kJ / 253kcal

Product Description

  • British pork and beef seasoned meatballs.
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned pork and beef, combined for an Italian style dish
  • FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned pork and beef, combined for an Italian style dish
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (60%), Beef (20%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Garlic, Salt, Basil, Dried Onion, Fennel, Black Pepper, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Oregano, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme, Ginger, Mace, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 16-20 mins
Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-20 minutes. Turn half way through cooking time.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Made using pork and beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g3 meatballs (82g**)
Energy1056kJ / 253kcal866kJ / 208kcal
Fat16.6g13.6g
Saturates6.2g5.1g
Carbohydrate6.4g5.3g
Sugars1.2g1.0g
Fibre1.3g1.0g
Protein19.0g15.6g
Salt0.7g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 328g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Tomato & Basil Sauce For Meatballs 500G

£ 0.79
£0.16/100g

Hearty Food Co. Spaghetti Pasta 500G

£ 0.20
£0.40/kg

Tesco Bolognese Pasta Sauce Jar 500G

£ 0.64
£0.13/100g

Grower's Harvest Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.28
£0.70/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here