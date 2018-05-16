Tesco 12 Pork & Beef Meatballs 360G

- Energy866kJ 208kcal10%
- Fat13.6g19%
- Saturates5.1g26%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.6g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1056kJ / 253kcal
Product Description
- British pork and beef seasoned meatballs.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned pork and beef, combined for an Italian style dish
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Lightly seasoned pork and beef, combined for an Italian style dish
- Pack size: 360g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (60%), Beef (20%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Garlic, Salt, Basil, Dried Onion, Fennel, Black Pepper, Parsley, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Oregano, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Thyme, Ginger, Mace, Bay Leaf, Lemon Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 16-20 mins
Place on a baking tray, evenly spaced, in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 16-20 minutes. Turn half way through cooking time.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using pork and beef from the U.K.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled Sleeve. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
360g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|3 meatballs (82g**)
|Energy
|1056kJ / 253kcal
|866kJ / 208kcal
|Fat
|16.6g
|13.6g
|Saturates
|6.2g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|5.3g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|19.0g
|15.6g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 360g typically weighs 328g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019