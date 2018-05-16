By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Arla Explorers Peach Bubble Yogurt 3X90g

£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Product Description

  • Yogurt with Peach Juice Filled Bubbles
  • Reduced sugar*
  • *30% less sugar than other flavoured yogurts on the market.
  • Find the bubbles!
  • Naturally sourced ingredients
  • Source of calcium
  • High protein
  • Farmer owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Pack size: 270g
  • High protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt with added Milk Protein (82%) (Milk), Water, Grape Must, Peach Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Waxy Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Milk Mineral Concentrate (Milk), Lactase Enzyme, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Sodium Alginate), Carrot Concentrate, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Firming Agent (Calcium Lactate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 1 day.For best before see lid.

Produce of

Manufacture: Finland from EU milk

Number of uses

Number of servings: 3

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Arla customer careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Net Contents

3 x 90g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g serving
Energy 329kJ / 78 kcal296kJ / 70 kcal
Fat 2.8g2.5g
of which saturates 1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate 9g8g
of which sugars 7.7g7g
Fibre 0.1g0.0g
Protein 4.1g3.7g
Salt 0.09g0.08g
Calcium 136mg (17%**)122mg (15%**)
**Reference intake of an average adult --
Number of servings: 3--

