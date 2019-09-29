Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Cake

Bought for my grandaughters 23rd Birthday ,she lov
Bought for my grandaughters 23rd Birthday ,she loved it ,cake was lovely and moist but icing a bit thick in places which for us made it too sweet .
Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Fructose, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Whey Solids (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Lutein, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Modified Cellulose, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Concentrate (Spirulina), Chocolate Flavoured Frosting 9%
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack
This cake provides approx 16 servings
36 Months
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Approx. per 1/16th (46g)
|Energy
|1766kJ
|815kJ
|-
|421kcal
|194kcal
|Fat
|17.1g
|7.9g
|of which saturates
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62.9g
|29.0g
|of which sugars
|45.5g
|20.9g
|Protein
|3.0g
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.14g
Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery. WARNING Cut out cards Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard. Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.
