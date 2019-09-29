By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Cake

4(1)Write a review
image 1 of Harry Potter Hogwarts Crest Cake
£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Product Description

  • Celebration Cake - Chocolate and yellow coloured sponges with a layer of chocolate flavoured frosting, covered in soft icing and finished with edible decorations
  • Chocolate and yellow sponges layered with chocolate flavoured frosting and hand finished with soft icing and edible decorations
  • H.V.O. free
  • Hand decorated
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Palm Oil, Fructose, Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerine), Palm Stearin, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Whey Solids (Milk), Flavouring, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Lutein, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Curcumin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin, Modified Cellulose, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Skimmed Milk Powder, Stabilisers (Tragacanth, Xanthan Gum), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Concentrate (Spirulina), Chocolate Flavoured Frosting 9%

Allergy Information

  • Also may contain traces of Nuts, This product does not contain Nuts but is produced in a factory which uses Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened store in an airtight container.For Best Before see top of pack

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging before cutting. Place cake on a firm surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean sharp serrated knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

This cake provides approx 16 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Remember small children can choke on hard confectionery.
  • WARNING
  • Cut out cards
  • Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts that present a choking hazard.
  • Caution: Adult supervision required when using scissors.

  • Finsbury Food Group Ltd.,
  • 73 Bothwell Road,
  • Hamilton,
  • South Lanarkshire,
  • ML3 0DW.

  • When writing please quote the best before details.
  • enquiries@finsburyfoods.co.uk
Lower age limit

36 Months

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gApprox. per 1/16th (46g)
Energy 1766kJ815kJ
-421kcal194kcal
Fat 17.1g7.9g
of which saturates 4.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate 62.9g29.0g
of which sugars 45.5g20.9g
Protein 3.0g1.4g
Salt 0.30g0.14g

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Bought for my grandaughters 23rd Birthday ,she lov

4 stars

Bought for my grandaughters 23rd Birthday ,she loved it ,cake was lovely and moist but icing a bit thick in places which for us made it too sweet .

