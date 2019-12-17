Tesco Finest Raw Easy Peel Jumbo Prawns 140G

- Energy223kJ 53kcal3%
- Fat0.1g0%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars0.1g0%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 319kJ / 75kcal
Product Description
- Raw shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
- Raw Extra Large Jumbo Easy Peel King Prawns Easy peel extra large juicy and plump king prawns, ready to cook. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Juicy and plump warm water prawns, left with the shell on for greater depth of flavour.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- 3-4 mins pan fry
- Pack size: 140g
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 3-4 minutes, turning frequently.
Caution
This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Farmed in Vietnam
Preparation and Usage
- Why Not Try
- Adding to a Thai curry or barbecuing in a simple marinade.
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..
Recycling info
Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Return to
- www.tesco.com/finest
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (70g)
|Energy
|319kJ / 75kcal
|223kJ / 53kcal
|Fat
|0.2g
|0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|18.2g
|12.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Safety information
Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..
