By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Raw Easy Peel Jumbo Prawns 140G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Raw Easy Peel Jumbo Prawns 140G
£ 4.00
£28.58/kg
1/2 of a pack
  • Energy223kJ 53kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 319kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Raw shell-on king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), defrosted.
  • Raw Extra Large Jumbo Easy Peel King Prawns Easy peel extra large juicy and plump king prawns, ready to cook. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Juicy and plump warm water prawns, left with the shell on for greater depth of flavour.
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • 3-4 mins pan fry
  • Pack size: 140g
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: King Prawn (Crustacean) (98%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product has been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Pan fry in a little oil over a high heat for 3-4 minutes, turning frequently.
Caution
This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Farmed in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Why Not Try
  • Adding to a Thai curry or barbecuing in a simple marinade.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

140g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (70g)
Energy319kJ / 75kcal223kJ / 53kcal
Fat0.2g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.1g
Sugars0.1g0.1g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.2g12.7g
Salt1.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product contains raw prawns which will turn pink when cooked..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Raw Jumbo King Prawns 165G

£ 3.75
£22.73/kg

Tesco Raw Scallops 150G

£ 4.00
£26.67/kg

Tesco Raw King Prawns 165G

£ 3.00
£18.19/kg

Tesco Fishmonger Langoustines 500G

£ 6.00
£12.00/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here