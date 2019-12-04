By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco British Mashing Potatoes 1.25Kg

2(6)Write a review
Tesco British Mashing Potatoes 1.25Kg
£ 1.00
£0.80/kg
  • Pack size: 1.25kg

6 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Rubbish!

1 stars

Full of water, rubbish.

great mash

4 stars

great mash

Lovely potatoes.

4 stars

Really lovely potatoes, nice yellow colour inside. They made beautiful roast potatoes as well as lovely mash. Be buying again for sure!

Ghastly mashing potatoes

1 stars

These potatoes are the most awful ones I have ever used. When mashed, by electric whisk or by hand with a fork, become the most horrible gloopy mushy mess. I assume the fashion for gloopy potatoes has arrived because of the ready meals, fish pies, cottage pies etc have the same horrible soft texture to make it easy to squirt on top of the pies. I shall not be buying these again.

Stick to regular potatoes!

1 stars

Awful. Once mashed, the potatoes seemed dry. Not light, fluffy mash as I was expecting.

Tasted tainted

1 stars

I don't know if it was just this bag (my first) but these potatoes tasted absolutely horrible.. a tainted taste as though a bad one had got in the bag, but I didn't find any when preparing. Wouldn't buy again.

