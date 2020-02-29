Tesco Cheddar Pastry Pork Pies 100G

- Energy827kJ 199kcal10%
- Fat13.3g19%
- Saturates5.0g25%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 397kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned uncured pork in an extra mature Cheddar cheese pastry case.
- Seasoned pork baked in a mature & mellow Cheddar cheese pastry
- Seasoned pork baked in a mature & mellow Cheddar cheese pastry
- © Tesco 2019.
- Freshness & quality
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using pork from the EU, the U.K.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|1654kJ / 397kcal
|827kJ / 199kcal
|Fat
|26.6g
|13.3g
|Saturates
|10.0g
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|27.2g
|13.6g
|Sugars
|1.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|11.5g
|5.8g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020