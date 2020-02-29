By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Cheddar Pastry Pork Pies 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheddar Pastry Pork Pies 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
One pie
  • Energy827kJ 199kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.3g
    19%
  • Saturates5.0g
    25%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1654kJ / 397kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned uncured pork in an extra mature Cheddar cheese pastry case.
  • Seasoned pork baked in a mature & mellow Cheddar cheese pastry
  • Seasoned pork baked in a mature & mellow Cheddar cheese pastry
  • © Tesco 2019.
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (31%), Pork Lard, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (5%), Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Paprika, Yeast, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU, the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1654kJ / 397kcal827kJ / 199kcal
Fat26.6g13.3g
Saturates10.0g5.0g
Carbohydrate27.2g13.6g
Sugars1.0g0.5g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein11.5g5.8g
Salt0.9g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco 6 Sausage Rolls 360G

£ 1.85
£0.51/100g

Offer

Tesco Rhubarb Pie

£ 1.25
£1.25/each

Tesco 2 Pork Sausage Rolls 120G

£ 0.70
£0.58/100g

Tesco 2 Chocolate Choux Buns

£ 1.40
£0.70/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here