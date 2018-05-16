Allisson's Bread Flour For Pizza 500G

Product Description
- Strong White Bread Flour.
- Make this light & airy pizza base at BakingMad.com/bread
- Quality ingredients
- Better baking every time
- Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Flour Treatment Agents: Alpha-Amylase, Hemicellulase
Allergy Information
- May contain Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Best Before End: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Pair with Allinson's time saver yeast for the best results every time
- To make the pizza base...
- 500g Allinson's Flour for Pizza Plus extra for dusting
- 2 Tsp Salt
- 1 Tsp Sugar
- 1 Sachet Allinson's Time Saver or Easy Bake Yeast
- 2 Tbsp Olive Oil
- 300ml Lukewarm Water
- 1. Combine the dry ingredients in a large bowl. Gradually add the oil and water, mixing well with your hands until you get a soft dough.
- 2. On a lightly flour dusted surface, knead the dough for 10 minutes and shape into a ball. Cover with a damp cloth or cling film and leave to prove until doubled in size.
- 3. Once the dough has risen, divide the dough into 4 pieces and shape into balls.
- 4. Roll each ball into a thin circle. Place on a floured baking sheet and finished with your favourite toppings. Bake for 10-15 minutes at 220°C/fan oven 200°C until crisp and golden.
Name and address
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Return to
- If you'd like to contact us about our products, please visit: www.allinsonflour.co.uk
- Or write to us at:
- Allinson's Flour,
- Western House,
- Lynchwood,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6FZ.
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1477kJ/348kcal
|Fat
|1.7g
|Of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|70g
|Of which sugars
|0.5g
|Fibre
|3.3g
|Protein
|12g
|Salt
|0.03g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020